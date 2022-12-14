The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221111 veteran 02.jpg
Buy Now

American flags adorn Memorial Boulevard next to the Memorial Arch in Huntington in this file photo.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Agriculture will host a competition next year to encourage veterans to develop business plans regarding agriculture.

The Veteran and Heroes to Agriculture Pitch Competition in March 2023 will provide funding capital investments for agriculture-related business ideas from veterans.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.