LEWISBURG, W.Va. — The State Fair of West Virginia has awarded of five, $1,000, four-year scholarships to youth who have participated in the State Fair, excelled academically, and demonstrated leadership and civic responsibilities.
“It’s an honor to be able to recognize these individuals who not only represent our fair well, but the entire state of West Virginia,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated in a news release. “We hope that they continue to excel wherever they may go.”
2022 award recipients and the schools they are attending are:
Recipient of the Thirteenth Annual Gus R. Douglass Scholarship — Lauren Ballard, Waiteville, West Virginia — South Dakota State University
Delaney Lucey, Glen Easton, West Virginia — Oklahoma State University
Emma Kesterson, Crawley, West Virginia — West Virginia University
Mason Glascock, Fraziers Bottom, West Virginia — University of Kentucky
Willa Gibson, Renick, West Virginia — North Carolina State University
This scholarship is funded through the State Fair Endowment, which was created in 2006 to ensure the long-term support of three key areas: Scholarships, Youth Educational Enrichment Programs, and Agricultural Competitive Exhibit Premiums.
Scholarships will be awarded during the 2022 State Fair.
The 10-day State Fair of West Virginia is celebrating 97 years of “Mountain Grown Fun” on Aug. 11-22. The State Fair of West Virginia, with a $13.8 million economic impact on the state of West Virginia, is a 501(C)3 non-profit corporation committed to the traditions of agriculture, family entertainment, and education. For more information, visit www.statefairofwv.com, or follow fair events on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.
