The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

LEWISBURG, W.Va. — The State Fair of West Virginia has awarded of five, $1,000, four-year scholarships to youth who have participated in the State Fair, excelled academically, and demonstrated leadership and civic responsibilities.

“It’s an honor to be able to recognize these individuals who not only represent our fair well, but the entire state of West Virginia,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated in a news release. “We hope that they continue to excel wherever they may go.”

2022 award recipients and the schools they are attending are:

  • Recipient of the Thirteenth Annual Gus R. Douglass Scholarship — Lauren Ballard, Waiteville, West Virginia — South Dakota State University
  • Delaney Lucey, Glen Easton, West Virginia — Oklahoma State University
  • Emma Kesterson, Crawley, West Virginia — West Virginia University
  • Mason Glascock, Fraziers Bottom, West Virginia — University of Kentucky
  • Willa Gibson, Renick, West Virginia — North Carolina State University

This scholarship is funded through the State Fair Endowment, which was created in 2006 to ensure the long-term support of three key areas: Scholarships, Youth Educational Enrichment Programs, and Agricultural Competitive Exhibit Premiums.

Scholarships will be awarded during the 2022 State Fair.

The 10-day State Fair of West Virginia is celebrating 97 years of “Mountain Grown Fun” on Aug. 11-22. The State Fair of West Virginia, with a $13.8 million economic impact on the state of West Virginia, is a 501(C)3 non-profit corporation committed to the traditions of agriculture, family entertainment, and education. For more information, visit www.statefairofwv.com, or follow fair events on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.