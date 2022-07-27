The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HURRICANE — Action in the 2022 West Virginia Junior Amateur was as hot as the July weather last Tuesday, July 19, at Sleepy Hollow Golf & Country Club in Hurricane.

Both the girls and boys tournaments came down to the final hole and both tournaments were decided by a stroke.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

