HURRICANE — Action in the 2022 West Virginia Junior Amateur was as hot as the July weather last Tuesday, July 19, at Sleepy Hollow Golf & Country Club in Hurricane.
Both the girls and boys tournaments came down to the final hole and both tournaments were decided by a stroke.
On the girls side, Hurricane High School’s Savannah Hawkins knew the pressure was on late in the final round, but she took it in stride as she birdied No. 8 — the final group’s 17th hole — to finish at 12 over par, which was one stroke better than Oceana’s Kerri-Anne Cook and three clear of Cabell Midland’s Taylor Sargent.
“It was a grind,” Hawkins said. “All three of us played as good as we could have. It just came down to a couple putts, and that’s how I think an amateur should be. I think it should be that close.”
On the boys side, Bryson Beaver, who just graduated from Herbert Hoover and will play golf at West Virginia Tech, finished the tournament 1-under to defeat Bobby Kincaid, who finished at even par, by one shot.
Hawkins never led during the first day and entered Tuesday’s final round a stroke behind Sargent.
Last Tuesday, the trio of girls started their round on the back nine, teeing off on hole No. 10 to kick things off.
Sargent, Cook and Hawkins matched one another shot for shot throughout the round.
Hole No. 8, the group’s 17th hole of the day, was the turning point of the tournament. Hawkins and Sargent both had good tee shots that landed close to one another in the middle of the fairway. Cook, however, topped her tee shot and it went about 30 yards on the ground.
Cook made a good recovery on her second shot, almost finding the green, but it was not enough and she bogeyed, which put her on the outside looking in for a chance at the title.
Hawkins’ second shot on No. 8 landed about 10 feet from the hole and she drained the birdie putt, her second of the round and fourth of the tournament. Sargent settled for par, giving Hawkins a one-stroke lead going to the last.
The final hole, No. 9, featured a dogleg with a large water hazard in front of the green. Both Sargent and Hawkins found the fairway with tee shots, but their second shots were both off the mark.
Hawkins cleared the water but was in the left rough under a tree, and Sargent’s shot was on a line and straight but went into the water, costing her a stroke and a shot at the title, carding a triple bogey and dropping her to third place.
Cook’s par put pressure on, but Hawkins secured a bogey to earn the one-shot victory.
“I wasn’t in the lead for the whole thing, but I knew coming down the stretch I had to try to make a birdie,” Hawkins said. “I was glad I was able to make that one — it kind of gave me a cushion. I knew I had to hit the fairway. I had a good number, I had been flying them a little bit today, so I knew I had to take a little off it. Then I was able to make the putt.”
On the boys side, Beaver entered the day with a one-shot lead (3-under) over Kincaid (2-under). Beaver was challenged but never surrendered the lead throughout the round.
Though he won, he wasn’t necessarily happy with his performance, telling his friends and family that he hit just two good shots all day.
“It was a struggle,” Beaver said. “Definition of mid [slang for average or poor quality]. I made one putt inside 10 feet, probably, for birdie all day. It was a grind. I had to grind all day. It was hot. A lot of good putts for par dropped. Good up-and-downs all day. I made a lot of par putts, but, I mean, other than that, it was all right all day.”
Speaking of missing putts, Kincaid — who is originally from Mason County but moved with his family to Idaho — missed a 12-footer on No. 17. The ball looked to have been in the hole but lipped out. That putt was part of the difference.
“It was a right-to-left putt, I probably had 12 feet, it was good speed on the line I went into, it just horseshoed,” Kincaid said. “Can’t do anything about it. That’s the way the game is. Bryson is a hell of a player. Credit to him. He made the putts that he needed and I didn’t make the putts when I had to.”
In the boys 12-and-under division, Wyatt Maynard shot 7-over to win over Parker O’Dell, who finished eight shots back.
In the boys 13-14 division, Tommy Evans was 3-under to defeat Carson Higginbotham (1-over) by four strokes.
In the girls 10-14 division, Audrey Kerr shot a 30-over to defeat Madeline Potts (39-over) and Victoria Singzon (55-over).