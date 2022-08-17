CHARLESTON — With regional jails over capacity and staffing for correctional officers well below capacity, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency on staffing in the state’s jails and correctional facilities Thursday.
Justice used his authority under the state of emergency to have the West Virginia National Guard supply Guard members to staff the facilities throughout the state.
“These are critical positions, and if numbers continue to dip, failure to act could become a safety concern,” Justice said in a news release announcing the state of emergency. “That’s why I’m taking action and calling this State of Emergency now.”
At the end of June, there were 983 vacancies in the state’s incarceration facilities, Division of Corrections Chief of Staff Brad Douglas told an interim legislative committee last month.
“This is significantly worse than when we thought it was really bad a couple of years ago,” Douglas said. “We started to do really good after the corrections consolidation and the ‘2-2-2’ corrections pay raise that the Legislature and the governor passed a few years ago.”
Justice previously issued a state of emergency over jail and correctional facility staffing in December 2017.
The West Virginia Legislature responded in 2018 by approving three years of pay raises, at 2% each year, but the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 affected the state’s correctional industry in terms of being able to maintain and hire employees, especially when competing with surrounding states, Douglas told lawmakers earlier this year.
Starting pay for a correctional officer in West Virginia is about $33,214, Justice said in the news release.
In Virginia, the starting salary for a correctional officer is $34,380, and it’s $37,630 in Ohio, $40,270 in Pennsylvania and $43,370 in Maryland, according to Justice’s release.
To compensate for the staffing shortages, existing correctional officers have been working what Douglas called “extreme overtime hours.”
The Legislature earlier this year also adopted a bill that allows Division of Natural Resources officers to work as corrections officers if they so choose.
Justice used part of his news release Thursday to say he was frustrated the Legislature had not advanced a bill from his office that would have established locality pay for corrections officers, meaning they’d be paid based on the cost of living in the communities where their respective facilities were located.
The bill was introduced in the House, and only advanced to the House floor during the last day of the 2022 regular legislative session.
“I was disappointed by the lack of action on this bill during the legislative session,” Justice said. “Of course, we will continue to work with all stakeholders moving forward to perfect the legislation, get it reintroduced and, ultimately, get it across the finish line, but we need to do something to address the staffing shortages in our jails right now.”
The staffing shortages have been and remain the highest in the Eastern Panhandle, with a 64% vacancy rate at Potomac Highlands Regional Jail and a 61% vacancy rate at Vicki V. Douglas Juvenile Center in Berkeley County, Justice said in the news release.
The staffing shortage also comes at a time when the regional jails contain more people than they were built to hold and county governments likewise are having trouble paying for the people incarcerated.
As of Thursday, there were 5,182 people incarcerated in the state’s 10 regional jails, according to a COVID-19 data report the Division of Corrections provides to the Department of Health and Human Services. The regional jails are equipped to house 4,265 people.
Lacie Pierson covers politics for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.
