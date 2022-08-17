The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — With regional jails over capacity and staffing for correctional officers well below capacity, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency on staffing in the state’s jails and correctional facilities Thursday.

Justice used his authority under the state of emergency to have the West Virginia National Guard supply Guard members to staff the facilities throughout the state.

Lacie Pierson covers politics for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

