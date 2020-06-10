ROANOKE — Deer hunters will be able to hunt in six West Virginia state parks this fall.
Parks officials revealed their fall 2020 schedule of controlled hunts at the May 31 meeting of the state Natural Resources Commission. Acting parks chief Brad Reed said the hunts will be open to archers and muzzleloader enthusiasts, and will take place in late October and early November.
“We’ve tried to time these hunts so they’re close to the rut, when deer are really active,” Reed said.
The six parks include Beech Fork in Wayne County, Canaan Valley in Tucker County, Cacapon in Berkeley County, North Bend in Ritchie County, Pipestem in Mercer County and Twin Falls in Wyoming County. Every park except Twin Falls will host two three-day hunts.
Both of Beech Fork’s will be open to bowhunters or muzzleloader hunters. Fifteen permits will be issued for each. Hunters may take up to two deer, but must take an antlerless deer first. After taking an antlerless deer, they will then be allowed to take another deer of either sex.
Dates for the Beech Fork hunts are Nov. 2-4 and Nov. 9-11.
At Canaan Valley, the first hunt will be archery-only and the second will be archery or muzzleloader. Fifteen permits will be issued for each hunt. Hunters will be required to take an antlerless deer, and will then be eligible one of three buck tags that will be issued each day.
Dates for the Canaan Valley hunts are Oct. 26-28 for the archery hunt and Nov. 2-4 for the archery-muzzleloader hunt.
At Cacapon, the first hunt will be archery-only and the second will be archery or muzzleloader. Thirty permits will be issued for each hunt. During the archery hunt, hunters must take an antlerless deer first, and will then be allowed to harvest one more deer of either sex. During the archery-muzzleloader hunt, hunters will be allowed to take up to two antlerless deer. Drawings for five buck tags will be held each day. Hunters who pull a buck tag will be allowed to kill a doe or a buck.
Dates for the Cacapon hunts are Nov. 2-4 for the archery hunt and Nov. 9-11 for the archery-muzzleloader hunt.
At North Bend, the first hunt will be archery-only and the second will be archery or muzzleloader. Twenty permits will be issued for each hunt. During the archery hunt, hunters smust take an antlerless deer first, and will then be allowed to take one more deer of either sex. The same rules will be in effect for the archery-muzzleloader hunt.
Dates for the North Bend hunts are Oct. 26-28 for the archery-only hunt and Nov. 9-11 for the archery-muzzleloader hunt.
At Pipestem, the first hunt will be archery-only and the second will be archery-muzzleloader. Thirty permits will be issued for each hunt. During the archery hunt, hunters must take an antlerless deer first, and then will be allowed to take one more deer of either sex.
During the archery-muzzleloader hunt, hunters will be allowed to take two antlerless deer. Drawings for five buck tags will be held each day.
Dates for the Pipestem hunts are Nov. 2-4 for the archery-only hunt and Nov. 9-11 for the archery-muzzleloader hunt.
At Twin Falls, there will be just one archery-only hunt. Thirty permits will be issued for it. Hunters must take an antlerless deer first, and may harvest one more deer of either sex. Hunting with crossbows will not be allowed at Twin Falls, but will be allowed at the other parks.
Dates for the Twin Falls hunt are Nov. 2-4.