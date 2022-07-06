CHARLESTON — Twenty-seven high school seniors who graduated this year have been selected as West Virginia’s third cohort of Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars. These students will receive the state’s newest and most prestigious scholarship of up to $10,000 per year — or $40,000 total — for their college education as they prepare to pursue rewarding careers as West Virginia teachers.
“I’m incredibly proud of these young scholars, and I can’t wait to see what they accomplish over the next four years and beyond,” Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker, West Virginia’s Chancellor of Higher Education, said in a news release. “We worked with the Legislature and Governor Justice three years ago to create a preeminent scholarship that would produce new generations of strong, committed teachers for years to come in the Mountain State. With three cohorts of scholars now pursuing their teaching careers right here at home, we are well on our way to reaching that goal.”
“I am pleased to congratulate our recent class of Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars,” West Virginia Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch said in the release. “The teacher shortage in West Virginia and around the country is a challenge. This program, along with our Teach WV Pathways to Teaching initiative, assists us to meet the demand by bringing a highly qualified corps of new teachers into the profession. Each scholar is to be commended for selecting this noble and ever-important career path.”
The Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars Program is designed to help West Virginia address ongoing teacher shortages in the fields of math, science, special education, and elementary education. Recipients commit to teaching in one of these high-demand fields in West Virginia for at least five years after graduation. To give students the greatest chance at success, each is paired with a practicing classroom teacher mentor, who provides guidance throughout their college careers.
Area 2022 Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars beginning their studies in West Virginia this fall are:
- Sydni Cawley from Nitro High School is attending West Virginia University to pursue a degree in elementary education.
- Bailey Deweese from Buffalo Putnam High School is attending Marshall University to pursue a degree in science.
- Kylea Robinson from Nitro High School is attending West Virginia University to pursue a degree in elementary education.
- Zoey Steele from Sherman High School is attending Glenville State University to pursue a degree in math.
A celebration of the scholars is scheduled for July 12 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
For rising high school seniors who want to become a teacher in West Virginia, applications open on July 15 for the 2023 cohort. Visit collegeforwv.com/underwoodsmith for more information. The Underwood-Smith award is stackable with other forms of financial aid. West Virginia residents who receive the Promise Scholarship as well ($5,000 annually) receive $15,000 per year to help pay for college.