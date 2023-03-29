The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Department of Transportation Division of Public Transit is updating the coordinated human services transportation plans for a majority of the state’s planning and development regions.

A series of public meetings is planned to inform interested individuals about the possibilities of coordinated public and human service agency transportation and, more importantly, to listen to anyone who rides, would like to ride, and/or operates public, private or human service agency transportation resources.

