HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia high school wrestling state championships have been rescheduled again.
The Class AAA portion of the tournament at the Mountain Health Arena is slated for April 19-20. The Class AA-A tournament is scheduled for April 21-22. The event originally was set for March 4-6.
West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission Executive Director Bernie Dolan lauded tournament director Bill Archer for his work to make the event happen despite obstacles presented by COVID-19.
“Knowing that you don’t have to worry about ample staffing because they have enough people to take care of it, that’s big,” Dolan said. “Everything considered, they are the right hosts for the event. The staff is great, it’s the perfect size arena for our event and it’s got a great feel to it.”
Last season, Parkersburg South won the Class AAA title and Point Pleasant won the Class AA-A title.