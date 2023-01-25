CHARLESTON — Nearly 400 students, attending 36 high schools and middle schools from across the state submitted 52 video entries for the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration’s 10th Annual NO School Spirits Public Service Announcement contest.
The NO School Spirits PSA contest is an educational program designed to prevent underage drinking. Students take part in developing videos that highlight the dangers of underage alcohol consumption. West Virginia’s youth address negative consequences such as drinking and driving, alcohol overdoses, crime, academic and athletic failure.
WVABCA Commissioner Fred Wooton said, “Involving our youth in a program to prevent underage drinking can be an effective tool to save lives.”
There was a 20% increase in schools competing over last year’s contest, and an increase of nearly 15% in student participation.
“Clearly the program is successfully serving a great need and public interest continues to grow. The contest was very competitive this year with many high-quality video entries,” Wooton said.
Winners this year:
1st Place, $5,000: Shady Spring High School in Raleigh County
2nd Place, $2,500: Wheeling Central Catholic High School in Ohio County
3rd Place, $1,000: Hurricane High School in Putnam County
4th Place, $750: South Charleston High School in Kanawha County
5th Place ,$750: Tolsia High School in Wayne County
Funding for the NO School Spirits PSA program is provided by State Farm®, National Alcohol Beverage Control Association, and the Governors Highway Safety Program. The year’s first place winner, Shady Spring High School will have their video entry aired on television and radio stations across the state during the 2023 prom and graduation season. In addition, the WVABCA is planning to hold award ceremonies for the winning schools to unveil the PSA and highlight the winning videos. These events are being planned for April to coincide with the PSA release and National Alcohol Awareness Month.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.