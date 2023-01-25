The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — Nearly 400 students, attending 36 high schools and middle schools from across the state submitted 52 video entries for the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration’s 10th Annual NO School Spirits Public Service Announcement contest.

The NO School Spirits PSA contest is an educational program designed to prevent underage drinking. Students take part in developing videos that highlight the dangers of underage alcohol consumption. West Virginia’s youth address negative consequences such as drinking and driving, alcohol overdoses, crime, academic and athletic failure.

