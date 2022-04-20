HUNTINGTON — Something “berry” sweet is coming to Marshall University.
Alpha Xi Delta’s 69th annual Strawberry Breakfast fundraiser will take place from 7 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 22. This year marks the return of the event since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.
Kaylie Pauley, philanthropy vice president for Marshall’s chapter of Alpha Xi Delta, said all proceeds from the Strawberry Breakfast fundraiser will be donated to Facing Hunger Foodbank. The event is part of the chapter’s Kindly Hearts philanthropy campaign.
“It means so much to every member to be a part of this event because there’s so much tradition that surrounds Strawberry Breakfast,” Pauley said. “It’s so rewarding to know all of our hard work was worth it when we find out how much money was raised and will be donated to our philanthropy.”
The Strawberry Breakfast is unique to Marshall’s Alpha Xi Delta chapter and has always been popular in the community, Pauley said.
“This event is a great way to give people in the area exposure to Marshall Greek life and allows us to make connections and give back to the city of Huntington by donating the money we make,” Pauley said. “This event has been so popular because no other organization does something quite like this.”
The breakfast menu includes pancakes, sausage, chocolate-covered strawberries and biscuits with strawberry butter — the most popular item and a favorite among chapter members, Pauley said. She and her chapter spend two days before the event preparing the food at the sorority house.
“I think it’s safe to say we’re all looking forward to the strawberry butter this year. We all spend the preceding days working on making food, decorating the house and planning,” Pauley said. “Each member comes to the house to help, and it’s a great bonding experience for us. We have so much fun making the food and getting excited for the day of the event.”
Alpha Xi Delta members contact local businesses to see if they’d be interested in purchasing tickets for Strawberry Breakfast. If so, they are provided delivery forms so orders can be placed in advance.
“We pick up the forms, and then the breakfast trays are delivered at the time they selected,” Pauley said. “It’s definitely an option for them to come to the house to pick them up as well.”
Those interested in purchasing tickets may contact Pauley at 304-415-9135 or by messaging Alpha Xi Delta’s social media pages.
“We are aiming to (pre-sell) most tickets,” she said. “Whatever is sold at the door will be extra from what we have already pre-sold. We want to make sure we have enough food, so we are limiting the sale of tickets at the door.”
The event is open to local businesses, the community and Marshall students alike. Pauley said the chapter is expecting to prepare about 700 breakfasts this year, which includes deliveries and attendees.
“Anyone is welcome to come to Strawberry Breakfast,” Pauley said. “We would love to see people from Marshall as well as the Huntington community. We are expecting around 700 this year between deliveries to local businesses, along with people who come to the house to pick up their breakfast. In the past, we’ve usually had around 700 total.”
This year not only marks the return of Strawberry Breakfast, but it will also be the first one many of Alpha Xi Delta’s members will be part of, Pauley included.
“For most of this chapter, this will be the first Strawberry Breakfast they experience,” she said. “Since the last time this event was held was in 2019, only the current seniors have ever put one on.”
Pauley said the Strawberry Breakfast gives her chapter something to look forward to, especially after the past two years.
“It means so much to the women in our chapter that we’re finally able to have Strawberry Breakfast this year,” she said. “These last two years have been filled with a lot of uncertainty and fear. This event gives us the opportunity to see some of our alumna who come to the event, which is something we all enjoy.”
Pauley said her favorite part of any philanthropy event she is part of is how members of the chapter come together to make it happen.
“We all make the best memories along the way,” she said.
The Strawberry Breakfast will be at the Alpha Xi Delta house, located at 1645 5th Ave. in Huntington.