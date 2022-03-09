HUNTINGTON — The Alliance for the Economic Development of Southern West Virginia, the West Virginia Community Development Hub and Coalfield Development have partnered to create opportunity for youth leaders in the Mountain State by hosting the second annual virtual #WVSolutions Seekers Student Leadership Conference.
This event welcomes high school juniors and seniors as well as college and training program students to participate and will be held virtually April 8. Tickets for high school students are free through a partnership with the West Virginia Department of Education. Tickets for college and training program students are priced at $12 per attendee and can be purchased at www.wvsolutions.net.
The Alliance for the Economic Development of Southern West Virginia is housed in the Marshall University Research Corp. The main goal for this conference is to highlight how young leaders can be successful professionally right here at home. In 2020, the #WVSolutions Seekers Student Leadership Conference hosted 250 students for a day of programming.
Joey Wiseman is the director of the Office of Teaching and Learning, Middle and Secondary Services with the West Virginia Department of Education.
“The West Virginia Department of Education is excited to partner again on this conference,” Wiseman said. “We have so many talented young leaders in West Virginia, and this conference is a great way to elevate them and to showcase their passion for our state. I encourage students to participate in this educational event.”
#WVSolutions Seekers Student Leadership Conference began in 2020 and plays a role in communicating with students, providing self-help strategies, inspiration and encouragement.
Brittany Bruce is the special projects coordinator for the Marshall University Research Corp. (MURC) and chairs the planning committee for the conference.
“This conference is truly unique,” Bruce said. “Students statewide are able to meet successful West Virginia leaders and ask them questions directly about their career paths. We want this conference to inspire our state’s talented individuals to stay because they have the energy, ideas and passion to help grow and strengthen West Virginia.”
This conference also showcases student leaders through its #WVSolutions Seekers — Rising Leader in West Virginia Award. These awards recognize West Virginia students statewide, who through innovation, motivation and initiative are committed to creating positive change in their school, community and state and have shown outstanding potential for future achievement as a West Virginia leader.
“It was an honor to be recognized as one of the recipients for the 2020 #WVSolutions Seekers — Rising Leader in West Virginia Award alongside some amazing West Virginia students,” Cabell Midland High School senior Brooklyn Johnson said. “Hearing from successful leaders in our state was so inspiring. I look forward to attending this year’s conference.”
Registration is now open. To secure a ticket or to learn more, visit www.wvsolutions.net or email wvsolutions@marshall.edu.