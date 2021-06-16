HURRICANE — When a little blonde toddler enters So-Kai Kidz Clubhouse at Valley Park one Friday afternoon, she is shy at first, clinging to her mother’s hand.
It is her first acting class, most of the other kids are bigger than she is, and the room is noisy and full. Frankly, many of us grownups find new situations and a room full of strangers intimidating, too.
Thankfully for the little blonde girl, though, So-Kai Kidz Clubhouse is a welcoming place that warmly embraces everyone who enters its doors.
Within seconds, her theatre teacher is greeting her by name and she finds herself being swept up into the excitement of the class. A stranger no more.
That is a snapshot of the magic that takes place at So-Kai Kidz Clubhouse, owned and operated by Alisha Dumrongkietiman, a.k.a. “Miss Alisha.”
“One of my biggest passions is bringing people together in a safe place where they can gather and feel valued and showing God’s love to them,” Alisha states. “I try to incorporate that into all So-Kai classes and camps.”
So-Kai Kidz Clubhouse has been offering a variety of classes and camps since its doors opened in 2014 — a fulfillment of Miss Alisha’s longstanding dream of bringing children together in a warm, nurturing environment.
“In 2010, I became a licensed educator with Kindermusik International, teaching in various locations in Putnam County,” Alisha recollects. “I started noticing a theme in conversations among parents in my classes, that many find parenting lonely. I started praying about it and felt God calling me to create a space where families could learn, grow, and make memories together.”
That space became a reality seven years ago, and Alisha christened it with a unique name.
“The ‘so’ in So-Kai comes from shortening the word ‘social,’” she explains. “’Kai’ comes from shortening the word “kaizen,” which comes from a Japanese term for something that continuously improves.”
Despite the financial impact of COVID-19 over the past year, Miss Alisha’s nonprofit organization has indeed continually improved, still providing low-cost opportunities for children and families to gather.
“And this summer is going to be an especially busy, exciting one at So-Kai,” Alisha enthuses. “Engaging our children in enriching activities is good for them. It is a great way for them to meet new friends, discover new likes, reinforce learning from the year, and stay active.”
Accordingly, So-Kai is offering a variety of summer fun opportunities for kids, including theatre classes.
“We are offering Act Out Theatre Classes through Act Out West Virginia,” Miss Alisha states. “TiAnna Toney, who holds a theater degree from Marshall University and has years of theater company experience under her belt, is the teacher. TiAnna shares So-Kai’s vision of helping children to feel valued and included.”
That compatibility of vision is obvious from the moment kids enter Toney’s classes, where she welcomes them by name with a warm smile. Toney sits on the floor to get on her students’ level, dances unabashedly when the music is playing, and teaches acting skills through puppets and props. Children are offered many opportunities to speak and “act it out,” but it is also OK with Toney if her students wish to be quiet or to refrain.
“The best part about TiAnna is that she pulls kids out of their shells by meeting them where they are,” Alisha notes. “She harnesses their talents and helps to showcase them, even if the children don’t realize they have it in them. She does this all in a very genuine way through fun and engaging activities and exercises.”
The summer acting classes offered at So-Kai are for children ages 4-9 and ages 10-15.
“One misconception about So-Kai is that we are just for littles,” Alisha admits, “but we actually offer activities that span all age ranges. Theater class currently goes to age 15. We offer a variety of art classes for school-aged kids (Kidz Art), littles (Messy Masterpieces), and people of all ages (Art for All). We also offer a Ladies Craft Night every month.”
In addition to offering various art classes indoors, So-Kai also has some outdoor art-inspired activities planned for the summer.
At the St. Albans City Park, for example, So-Kai will participate for the second year at Art in the Park. You will also find So-Kai at Valley Park functions like Camp VP, Night Market, and the Putnam Farmer’s Market.
“Periodically this summer we will be selling our craft kits and doing free art with kids at the farmer’s market on Saturdays,” Alisha says.
She adds, “At all the events we do, I love meeting new families and helping them to meet and engage with others in their local community.”
Another way So-Kai will be bringing people in the community together outdoors is at Summer Open Air Academy. Children of all ages will gather weekly throughout the summer at a Valley Park shelter to explore a variety of educational themes.
“Open Air Academy is all about sparking a love of learning in our kiddos,” Miss Alisha says. “We do this through hands-on experiments, arts and crafts, and games, all while getting a little dirty in the great outdoors.”
“Incidentally, I created this ‘class’ prior to the pandemic last year,” she adds. “God knew that our customers would appreciate outdoor classes more than ever in 2020. It was a very popular class!”
Another popular offering at So-Kai Kidz Clubhouse — and back for its seventh summer — is the annual Super Fashionable Girls with Style Fashion Camp.
“This camp is a fan favorite,” Miss Alisha says, “and one that always fills up fast. It was actually an idea of one of our parents that we offer a camp for girls focused on promoting positive self-image, building confidence, and discovering your inner self.”
Accordingly, So-Kai’s fashion camp instructs kindergarteners through fifth graders using art, games, activities, lessons and praise. Every day every girl receives a positive message in her camp “mailbox.”
“Of course, the young campers also love digging through the dress-up closet, which is filled with tons of clothes, shoes and accessories,” Miss Alisha says. “Each girl also participates in a photo shoot and rocks the runway in an originally created outfit on the final day of camp.”
On the Friday after camp, So-Kai then offers a one-day Little Fashionistas Camp for girls ages 2-5.
In addition to Little Fashionistas, So-Kai will also offer Kindermusik Playdates for young ones.
“Kindermusik helps put the ‘social’ in So-Kai!” Alisha says. “It is a fun way for kiddos and their parents to meet friends and other parents. Plus, it is educational. The first three years of life are critical for brain development, and Kindermusik helps little ones learn and grow during this time. It also hopefully helps parents learn new ways to engage with their children.”
Encouraging people in her community to connect and engage is what it is all about for Alisha Dumrongkietiman.
“In all of my classes, I try to create a warm and caring environment,” she says. “It is a fundamental part of the So-Kai culture.”
So if this summer your child is taking her first acting class, creating his own work of art, or walking a runway at So-Kai Kidz Clubhouse, you can be assured that he or she will be welcomed and valued.
For more information about, or to register for, So-Kai Kidz Clubhouse classes, go to www.sokaiunlimited.com. The Facebook page also publishes a monthly calendar of events.