Sweet Mama’s.
To hear Ryan Grubbs tell it, the process of choosing the name for her bakery in Hurricane was quite arbitrary. Her husband Tom started tossing the name around, and she thought he was joking at first.
“Initially, I laughed the name ‘Sweet Mama’s’ off,” the New Jersey native recalls. “But as we started sharing with others about our new bakery, the name just kind of stuck.”
The same had happened with the idea of opening a bakery in the first place; it had not been a lifelong dream for Grubbs to own her own business.
“My husband and I decided to open a bakery on a whim,” Ryan admits, laughing.
For a bakery that started on a whim and selected its name somewhat randomly, Sweet Mama’s is as intentional in its mission as can be.
“Everything here is made with love,” Tom Grubbs states. “That is what makes our food so distinctive and frankly, so good.”
“Sweet Mama’s” is a fitting appellation for the small shop located at Mid Valley Plaza in Hurricane. The tidy interior with its shiny glass cases, the aroma of freshly baked goodness, and the warmth of the Grubbses’ hospitality are reminiscent of your mom’s kitchen.
That is not by happenstance though, but by design.
“I actually worked for my mom’s bakery in downtown Charleston years ago,” Ryan reflects. “As a college student, I didn’t exactly enjoy working there at times. But it is where and when I learned the love of baking.”
Cranberry Faire Bakery on Lee Street may be long gone, but Grubbs still has a rolling pin left to her by her mother.
“This rolling pin is a reminder to me of how I got my start,” Ryan says. “It was never my life’s plan, though, to become a baker. My degree from West Virginia Wesleyan is in graphic design.”
Her husband Tom interjects.
“Her artistic degree helps her every day, though. I am so impressed with how she can design absolutely anything on a cake.”
Ryan Grubbs has been designing cakes and creating all things sweet since opening Sweet Mama’s in November 2019. Tom left his career in sales last spring to work full-time in the family business.
“Tom joining me full-time was a huge blessing,” Ryan enthuses. “I can focus 100% on baking now, which is what I love the most.”
Even with COVID-19, Sweet Mama’s has been so busy that the Grubbses have barely had time to lay down their whisks.
“It has been an incredible 15 months, and we have already made so many special memories,” Ryan marvels. “We have gotten to partake in special moments in so many people’s lives already.”
For a baker, partaking in people’s lives mostly means making custom cakes for special occasions. Personalized cakes for retirements and baptisms. A welcome home cake for a returning soldier. A gender reveal cake for parents who once struggled to have a baby.
Sharing love through sweets is what it is all about at Sweet Mama’s.
“A cake is not just a cake to us,” Tom says. “If it is important to our customers, it is important to us. We love our customers and making everyone happy.”
Customers entering Sweet Mama’s doors probably sense the joy of the Grubbses as they do what they love.
Patrons’ senses are most likely called to attention by something else, too: the assortment of goodies on display and the smells wafting in from the kitchen in back.
“We offer many things at Sweet Mama’s,” Ryan boasts. “Pastries, cookies, custom cakes and cookies, grab-and-go treats, candies and bread.”
She continues, “Our pepperoni rolls are our best seller, thanks to our secret recipe. Our jumbo cinnamon rolls are also a big hit, and we offer three varieties of those. The Sweet Mama roll is a cinnamon roll filled with apple filling and topped with cream cheese icing and black walnuts. The Sweet Papa roll is filled with chocolate Bavarian cream and topped with cream cheese and chocolate chips.”
Salivating yet?
For every holiday, Ryan and Tom Grubbs bake cupcakes, cakes, and cookies. With Valentines Day next month, they are already taking orders for chocolate-covered strawberries.
“Having just come off of the Christmas holidays, I can confidently say that keeping up at the holidays is the most challenging part of owning our small business,” Grubbs says. “It is awesome that we get so many orders coming in because that means that more people are finding out about us. But it still is tiring by the end of the season.”
Helping the Charleston-based couple operate the business while they focus on the baking are three local teenagers. Ryan refers to them as her kids.
“Our ‘kids’ are amazing. They stuck with us through all of the pandemic craziness last year,” she states.
Ryan and Tom Grubbs also have two kids of their own, a teen and a toddler.
“My wife is truly a sweet mama figure to everyone around her,” Tom says. “To our children, of course. To her teenage employees. And to the community in a sense, as well.”
Serving up sweet love with intentionality, out of a kitchen her own mama would be proud of.
If you want more information about Sweet Mama’s Bakery, check out its Facebook and Instagram pages. Sweet Mama’s is open Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.