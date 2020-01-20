“I prefer the rather old and battered, things with character, to the brand new,” said Rick Allen of Def Leppard fame.
Kelly Mangus couldn’t agree more. In fact, that very quote is etched on a chalkboard in her Hurricane shop, Sweetly Salvaged. A mantra, of sorts.
Mangus has been giving new life to the old and battered since she was a child in upstate New York. Her very first project was repurposing empty Kleenex boxes — good for nothing but the trashbin — to make beds for her Barbie dolls. Her obsession to salvage and refurbish continued as a young woman in her own Hurricane home. By then, she’d graduated from tissue boxes to worn-out furniture.
Friends noticed Mangus’s knack with a paintbrush and soon she was rescuing furniture and decor for people other than herself and selling her finished products on Etsy. It became her passion, even as she raised her children and styled hair for a living. Demand for her work grew, as did her own zeal to “revive, refresh, restore” (another mantra displayed in her shop).
Ultimately, this led her out of her kitchen workshop in March 2019 to a storefront of her own, which she called Sweetly Salvaged.
“I love taking something old and worn out and making it new and usable again. Giving a sweet purpose for anything salvaged. Hence the name, Sweetly Salvaged,” Mangus explains.
Visitors to Sweetly Salvaged on 150 Morris Court in Hurricane might feel like they’ve stepped right into an Instagram-worthy photo. Unique, beautifully painted furniture, mason jar centerpieces, frames redesigned into chalkboards, and trendy wall hangings — all repurposed by Mangus herself — fill the room. It is a DIYer’s happy place.
Mangus strives to show her customers that repurposing and painting items doesn’t have to be an unattainable dream. While she does sell her own projects and take on custom painting and restyling work for her clients, she also actively encourages customers to tackle their own repurposing projects. Toward that end, Mangus offers various hands-on workshops and sells Fusion Mineral paint and supplies in her store.
For newcomers to the furniture-painting world, Fusion Mineral paint is an acrylic all-in-one paint known for its ease of application, zero VOC formulation, and self-leveling and self-sealing properties.
Mangus and Pam Higginbotham bonded over Fusion Mineral paint.
“I attended a Barn Quilt workshop that Kelly offered. Kelly taught us how to design and paint a 16x16-inch barn quilt using Fusion Mineral paint. My 11-year-old granddaughter came with me and she loved the class,” Higginbotham said.
Mangus smiles. “Pam returned to my shop again and again after the workshop was over to buy tester paint in different colors. She was making barn quilts for Christmas gifts. I enjoy seeing people’s projects that they are about to tackle and helping them choose the right color of paint and their supplies.”
Higginbotham, a resident of Red House, said she appreciated Mangus’ guidance during the workshop and beyond.
“Kelly is a great instructor. Anyone would be able to do and enjoy Kelly’s classes,” Higginbotham said. “Kelly is a sweetheart who makes you feel welcome at her cozy business.”
In addition to barn quilt workshops, Mangus periodically offers Fusion 101 and Paint-your-own-piece seminars. At Fusion 101, students learn about Fusion products and techniques. Paint-your-own-piece workshops involve patrons bringing in a small item or piece of furniture to paint and doing so under the guidance of Mangus.
“It’s a popular class and I try to schedule one every month. And I will be scheduling more classes soon for the new products Fusion just launched.”
Scheduling and hosting workshops, running a store, and staying on top of multiple repurposing projects at one time might sound overwhelming. Mangus seems to balance it all serenely while crediting her husband for his support.
“My husband Jeff has been my biggest cheerleader. I couldn’t do any of this without him. He is the business mind behind my creative mind.”
And business has been very good for Mangus since opening Sweetly Salvaged ten months ago. She’s completed custom pieces for local businesses like The Bakerie and the Commons Marketplace at Valley Park. Upcoming classes fill her calendar. The workshop at the back of her store is crowded with old, battered pieces just waiting to be revived. Mangus’ posts of restored furniture on her Facebook and Instagram pages elicit the oohs and aahs of her clients, and more custom orders roll in.
And Mangus has plans for the future of her small business, too.
“Currently, I’m the only Fusion Mineral paint retailer in a 130-mile radius. I have regular customers who travel from Kenova and other cities to purchase this paint because they love it so much. My goal in the future is to open another location to be able to serve more people. I’d like to have employees and assistants and offer more workshops and tutorials, as well.”
Meanwhile, Mangus will continue doing what she has loved since she was a kid, pouring her heart into every swipe of the paintbrush as she brings new life into old, battered things.
Kelly Mangus can be reached via her Facebook or Instagram accounts or via email at sweetlysalvaged@gmail.com.