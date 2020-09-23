Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

sweetssight.jpg

Sweets for Sight is a dessert competition benefiting the Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind.

 Courtesy of Metro Creative

HUNTINGTON — The second Sweets for Sight fundraiser has moved to an all-virtual format for this year due to health and safety concerns related to the novel coronavirus, organizers said.

Beginning Monday morning, Sept. 21, pictures of different desserts from local vendors will be posted online through the Sweets for Sight Facebook event page and also on the Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind (CWAB) website. The event runs through next Friday.

The fundraiser is for the CWAB Services division, which serves more than 500 blind or visually impaired people in the region, free of charge. The nonprofit has had some fundraising events canceled since the pandemic began, but Zach Davis, vision rehabilitation therapist assistant, said they couldn’t pass on this one.

Bidders can place bids through Facebook for the dessert they want to have recreated. The highest bidder on each dessert will be provided a certificate to place an order through the vendor at their convenience for the dessert they won.

Bidding is open to everyone. Those wanting to place a bid may do so in a minimum of $1 increments. Those bidding will do so in the comments on Facebook under the picture of the item they desire. If unable to access through Facebook, bidders may also call Davis or Pam Cabell at 304-522-6991 to submit bids.

“Our agency had several fundraisers we had to cancel, and we took a blow when we did that. I know we aren’t the only ones hurting — this has hit everyone, but we couldn’t let this one past us,” Davis said.

All money raised will go toward serving the approximately 500 individuals who are blind or visually impaired that CWAB serves.

“Our services to them are free. We do transportation, large-print items and computer classes,” Davis explained.

Ten dessert shops from West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky are slated to participate in the event. Bidding opens at 8 a.m. Monday and closes at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook @HDcreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.