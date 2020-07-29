SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An asteroid impact 66 million years ago may have killed off the dinosaurs, but the COVID-19 pandemic did not cause an extinction event at the T-Rex Science Center at 520 Southridge Blvd. in South Charleston.
The T-Rex Science Center held a grand reopening event in late May, and volunteers are continuing to welcome the public to the facilities six days a week this summer, with COVID-19 precautions in effect.
Science Center officials are encouraging safety by requesting visitors to wear face masks and maintain social distancing, which is fairly easy within the 26,000-square-foot exhibit area. However, the center has reduced some of its hands-on activities, with hand-sanitizing stations in place at each activity.
A number of new exhibits have been added to the museum portion of the center recently. They include:
- A 33-foot-long skeleton of a Hadrosaur (duckbill) dinosaur.
- The skull of the T-Rex named Sue that is 5 feet long.
- Three Smilodon (sabertooth cat) skulls.
A 3-foot-long Nile Crocodile (Crocodylus niloticus) skull.
An 8-foot-tall, 16-foot-wingspan Pteranodon and nest.
- A Foucault pendulum demonstrating the rotation of the Earth.
- Dozens of new fossils and specimens.
The property also opened an outdoor, 18-hole T-Rex Mini-Golf Course, replete with dinosaur displays throughout, this spring. The mini-golf course is open daily from noon until 8 p.m., weather permitting.
The T-Rex Museum hours of operation are noon to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. The museum is closed on Mondays.
Museum entry costs $15 per person. Children ages 2 and younger are admitted free.
The mini-golf course fee is $8 per adult and $5 for children.
Package rates and season passes are available.
For additional information, call 304-400-2706, visit the “T-Rex Science Center” page on Facebook or go to the center’s website, trexsciencecenter.org.