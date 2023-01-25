HURRICANE — There is nothing quite like a dip in icy water on a cold winter’s day to get the blood flowing.
Or so says John Corbett.
“Every year I take the plunge and — people don’t believe me — but it makes me feel wonderful for the rest of the day,” Corbett says.
Now, the dip Corbett takes every year is not done for medicinal purposes; it’s part-and-parcel of his job.
As CEO of Special Olympics in West Virginia, Corbett plans and participates in multiple polar plunges throughout the state each year.
“We usually have five or six polar plunges around the state every year, and each of these typically raise $15,000 to $20,000 for Special Olympics,” Corbett explains.
The Special Olympics’ state office is located in Teays Valley.
“Special Olympics serves individuals with intellectual disabilities (some of whom also have physical disabilities) by offering year-round sports competitions,” Corbett says. “These individuals are given the opportunity to compete in 18 different sports each year.”
Corbett and his staff coordinate local programs at high schools, regional tournaments, and statewide competitions.
Special Olympics hosts Winter Games in Canaan Valley, basketball and cheerleading competitions at WVU, Summer Games in Charleston, a fall sports festival in Parkersburg, and a bowling championship in Charleston at the end of the year.
Though coordinating all of these events requires an immense amount of time and detail-oriented work, Corbett never tires of it. Not even after 23 years.
“I never dread going into the office,” he admits. “We are making a difference in the lives of people throughout our state, and this keeps me and the people around me motivated. Knowing how much these individuals appreciate sports keeps us working hard.”
To ensure that these athletes can engage in sporting events without having to pay a participation fee, the Special Olympics’ office must raise funds to cover the significant costs of renting event spaces, purchasing uniforms, equipment, and insurance for participants, and providing medals.
That’s why a polar plunge, like the one planned in Hurricane on Feb. 4, is important.
“The polar plunge directly enables individuals with disabilities to participate in Special Olympics events around West Virginia,” Corbett states. “That’s why we nicknamed it ‘freezin’ for a reason.’”
Morgantown was the first city in West Virginia to host a Polar Plunge 19 years ago.
“It has been a great success since the first year,” Corbett says. “This will be Hurricane’s sixth annual event. Mayor Edwards and the Hurricane community have been very supportive of the polar plunge and folks look forward to it every year.”
The Polar Plunge attracts a variety of participants — those looking for an adrenaline rush, those needing a break from indoor confinement after a long winter, and those seeking to make memories with friends and co-workers.
All participants, whatever their incentives, are raising money for a good cause.
“Every person who has the privilege to take the plunge pays $50 to be able to do so,” Corbett explains.
Plunge participants may also elicit sponsorships, which can be paid online or brought in person on Feb. 4.
The swag that participants receive varies based on the amount of money they raise --a T-shirt for $50; tumbler and T-shirt for $200; fleece, tumbler, and T-shirt for $350; and dinner gift certificate, fleece, tumbler, and T-shirt for $500.
“To register, just show up to Hurricane City Park on February 4 at 3:30 p.m.,” Corbett says. “You may want to visit the website (www.sowv.org/polar-plunge) for information and for helpful tips prior to the plunge.”
Upon arrival, participants can expect to sign a waiver. Children younger than 18 must have a parent or guardian present to sign for them.
At 4:30 p.m., a costume contest will be held with no official rules, but with an expectation that costumes will be in good taste. It is an opportunity for individuals and teams to flaunt their creativity for the judges and community.
“Teams of four or less are allowed at the event,” Corbett says. “Teams have the benefit of motivating each member and giving the office something to talk about on Monday morning.”
At 5 p.m. the plunge officially begins, with participants lining up near the above-ground pool placed temporarily in the parking lot of the Sprayground at Hurricane City Park.
“The night before the event, we will fill up the pool with water,” Corbett explains. “The temperature of the water depends on weather conditions, but usually ranges from 32-40 degrees. Some years we have had to break ice before the event the next day.”
With water that cold, outdoor weather conditions hardly matter. In 19 years, Corbett has never had to cancel the event for inclement weather.
“If it snows, that adds a bit of ambience,” he jokes.
The number of participants and the audience that the Polar Plunge attracts in Hurricane is always a large one.
“Most folks take the plunge and get out of that water pretty quickly,” Corbett says, “so we are able to get 100 to 150 participants through rather fast.”
Following the Polar Plunge, Special Olympics invites all participants to Fireside Grille in Hurricane for an After-Plunge Party.
“The after party provides an opportunity to warm up, eat, and laugh over our adventures,” Corbett says. “That’s also where we award costume contest winners and the individuals and teams who have raised the most money.”
After all, all that freezin’ happens for a reason. For more information, visit www.sowv.org/polar-plunge.