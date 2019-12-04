Aspiring young archers try out for the school’s archery team on Thursday, Nov. 21 at Hurricane Middle School.
CASSANDRA EMP-PARSONS
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
- Trial reset in West Huntington murder case
- Christmas dance show benefit for Huntington Hospice set for Sunday
- Cabell BOE approves 30 policy updates
- AP No. 1 Kirtland next up for Ironton
- House report: Trump misused power, obstructed Congress
- Ohio man arrested for armed robbery in downtown Huntington
- Photos: Huntington’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Police Roundup: Woman jailed on false pretense charges after renting car
- Three celebrate graduating from drug court
- Huntington man dies in single-vehicle crash
- Knights' defense dominant in semifinal win over Spring Valley
- Chuck Landon: MU, WVU not going in the same direction
- Fire destroys Barboursville towing, auto repair shop
- Under Pendleton, Ironton has returned to the top
- NCAA issues suspensions against Herd's Grassie, Dolabella
- Business Beat: Area's A.C. Moore store to close
- From ham to pigskin, Midland Knights are a football family
Images
Collections
- Photos: Spring Valley vs. Cabell Midland, Class AAA football playoffs
- Photos: Huntington Turkey Trot 2019
- Photos: Black Friday Shopping
- Photos: Local businesses celebrate Small Business Saturday in Huntington
- Photos: Marshall vs. FIU, football
- Photos: 62nd Annual Model Railroad Show at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena
- Photos: Memorial Christmas Tree at St. Mary's Medical Center
- Photos: Light the House that Love Built at the Ronald McDonald House
- Photos: Barboursville Park display features locally created decorations
- Photos: Huntington’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
Most Popular
Articles
- Police Roundup: Woman jailed on false pretense charges after renting car
- Three celebrate graduating from drug court
- Huntington man dies in single-vehicle crash
- Knights' defense dominant in semifinal win over Spring Valley
- Chuck Landon: MU, WVU not going in the same direction
- Fire destroys Barboursville towing, auto repair shop
- Under Pendleton, Ironton has returned to the top
- NCAA issues suspensions against Herd's Grassie, Dolabella
- Business Beat: Area's A.C. Moore store to close
- From ham to pigskin, Midland Knights are a football family
Images
Collections
- Photos: Spring Valley vs. Cabell Midland, Class AAA football playoffs
- Photos: Huntington Turkey Trot 2019
- Photos: Black Friday Shopping
- Photos: Local businesses celebrate Small Business Saturday in Huntington
- Photos: Marshall vs. FIU, football
- Photos: 62nd Annual Model Railroad Show at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena
- Photos: Memorial Christmas Tree at St. Mary's Medical Center
- Photos: Light the House that Love Built at the Ronald McDonald House
- Photos: Barboursville Park display features locally created decorations
- Photos: Huntington’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony