CHARLESTON — Putnam County Library Director Megan Tarbett, of Hurricane, has been named vice president of the West Virginia Humanities Council.
Her election was announced at the council’s spring board meeting on April 17, along with the election of four new members to the Board of Directors and other officers.
The West Virginia Humanities Council, an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit corporation, is the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. The council is supported by the NEH, the State of West Virginia, and contributions from the private sector. The purposes of the West Virginia Humanities Council are educational, and its mission is to support a vigorous program in the humanities statewide in West Virginia.
Along with new Vice President Tarbett, the Council also elected Billy Joe Peyton of Charleston as president; Elliot Hicks of Charleston as treasurer; and Timothy Sweet of Morgantown as secretary.
New board members are Leslie Baker of Beckley, George “Gib” Brown of Clarksburg, Tom Sopher of Beckley, and Bryson VanNostrand of Buckhannon. Gayle Manchin of Charleston and Amy Pancake of Romney were elected to second terms.
The Council’s Board of Directors is composed of 24 citizens from across the state. The Board meets three times per year. Members are elected to a three-year term and may be elected to one additional three-year term.
The Humanities Council thanked departing Board Members Dan Foster of Charleston, Susan Hardesty of Morgantown, Gerald Milnes of Elkins and Lisa Welch of Shepherdstown for their time and service as dedicated members of the Board.
For more information, visit the Council’s website at www.wvhumanities.org or call 304-346-8500.