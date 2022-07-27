HUNTINGTON — A popular big-box department store chain plans to open a new location in Putnam County.
According to Target’s website, a 96,000-square-foot facility will open at 344 Liberty Park Drive in Teays Valley, West Virginia. The address is just off Interstate 64 at the Liberty Square Shopping Center.
T.J. Summers, manager for the 260,000-square-foot retail property plaza Liberty Square, said the Target store will be approximately 100,000 square feet occupying the space adjacent to Planet Fitness.
“Target will be a great anchor tenant at Liberty Square, and we are thrilled to welcome this nationally recognized retailer to the property,” he said. “The Target guest experience is a perfect match for Liberty Square and the entire Teays Valley community.”
The anticipated opening is 2023.
On Friday afternoon, a Target spokesperson confirmed Target’s plans to open a Teays Valley store next year.
“We’re excited to bring an easy, safe and convenient shopping experience to new guests in the Teays Valley community with this new Target store,” the spokesperson said. “Located at 300 Liberty Square, the store will be approximately 100,000 square feet. As we get closer to opening the store, we’ll have more specific details to share — including how the shopping experience will be tailored to serve local guests and the grand opening date.”
Target, a general merchandise retailer, is the eighth largest retailer in the United States. It has a store in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.
More than 75% of the United States population lives within 10 miles of a Target, according to its website.
The store announced in 2017 it would raise its starting hourly wage to $15 per hour, which it saw through two years ago. The company is now taking steps to increase that starting wage to $24, which would make it one of the best-paying retail jobs in the area.
The business is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where the first Target store opened in 1962 under The Dayton Co.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.