The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A recent letter from the state president of the American Federation of Teachers to West Virginia University’s Board of Governors has drawn the ire of the state Senate Finance Committee chairman.

In a letter dated Aug. 23, AFT-WV President Randi Weingarten placed some of the blame for WVU’s recent financial woes on the state Legislature. The university is proposing unprecedented cuts to programs and faculty, a move that could affect hundreds of students, many of whom walked out of classes the previous week to hold protests on campus.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you