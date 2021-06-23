CHARLESTON — The high school equivalency exam West Virginia uses is being discontinued Aug. 31.
Data Recognition Corp. spokeswoman Pam Enstad said the Minnesota-based company will no longer offer the Test Assessing Secondary Completion (TASC) nationwide. She didn’t say why it’s getting out of the business.
The West Virginia Department of Education says it will search for a new provider. The GED and HiSET are possible alternatives.
“Students are encouraged to complete the TASC by the end of August if possible,” education department spokeswoman Christy Day wrote in an email.
Currently, teenagers and adults who dropped out, were imprisoned, were homeschooled or otherwise didn’t graduate from high school can take the TASC to earn a West Virginia High School Equivalency Diploma.
The test is also a core part of the Option Pathway and the connected, military-esque Mountaineer Challenge Academies. These routes allow academically struggling high schoolers who pass the test and other requirements, such as vocational education courses, to receive a regular high school diploma.
The Option Pathway is offered to students in public schools, juvenile detention centers and other areas, while the Academies are residential facilities in Montgomery and Kingwood. Public schools get to count students who pass these programs in their high school graduation rate.
The education department didn’t provide an interview for this story. Day wrote in an email that it’s “working on a transition plan to address these issues and to make sure no student is adversely affected by the change in vendors.”
Kanawha County school system spokeswoman Briana Warner noted in an email that the county’s fall semester begins Aug. 9, so students “will have some extra time to work with teachers, school counselors and administrators to chart their best path forward.”
Paul Perdue, director of the Mountaineer Challenge Academy that opened in Montgomery this past school year, said he trusts that the education department will find a replacement test and future Academy students won’t be affected.
“They are working with us and talking to us about it, which is always a positive thing ... they’ve been a great partner throughout,” Perdue said.
He said the Academy’s most recent group of students already graduated from the 22-week program on March 10.
But he said some of these graduates only passed the Academy-specific requirements, and hadn’t yet passed all portions of the TASC.
Such students are still able to earn a regular high school diploma by passing those final TASC portions in the regular public school system, to which they can return after the Academy.
Perdue said he didn’t know how the change in tests might affect these students if they’re not done by Aug. 31.
He said some students had passed four out of five test subjects and were a point or two shy of passing the last one.