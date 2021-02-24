HURRICANE, W.Va. — In 2002, Sylvia Tang opened the first Taste of Asia restaurant in Charleston. The restaurant would prove popular enough that a second would open in Teays Valley in 2006 and a third would open in downtown Huntington near Pullman Square in 2008. Although Tang would eventually sell the Huntington and Charleston locations, she continues to operate the Teay’s Valley location at Liberty Square.
While focusing more on takeout due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Teays Valley location continues to offer full-service indoor dining and hibachi dinners. It has a wide variety of Chinese, Japanese and Thai food.
“We’ve been here in Teays Valley somewhere around 15 years. We’ve been here for quite a long time,” said Teays Valley manager Sylvia Cheng. “Back in the day when we first came in here, Teays Valley was just starting to develop. Because this location is right in between Huntington and Charleston, we thought this would be the first one to fully open up. Our hibachi side is open, but we are at half-capacity so right now we only have three grills open.”
The restaurant has a variety of Chinese lunch specials including Chicken Kung Pao Style ($5.99), Pepper Steak ($6.50), General Tso’s Chicken ($6.50) and Hunan Beef and Shrimp ($6.99). All lunch specials are served with an egg roll and fried rice. You can also take home Thai dishes for lunch including Pad Thai ($9.99), Drunken Beef Noodle ($9.99) and Shrimp with Basil ($11.95). Japanese lunch items include Chicken or Beef Teriyaki ($8.50). You can also get two rolls of sushi plus miso soup for $11.90. Lunch is available from opening until 3 p.m.
“We recently celebrated Chinese New Year, and it’s the Year of the Ox. A popular dish in China around this time of year is Mongolian Beef. It’s strips of beef that they stir fry on a wok. It has a sweet hoisin sauce with onions and scallions. For customers who like a little more variety in their dish, you can try Beef and Chinese Vegetables or Hunan Beef if you prefer it a little spicy,” Cheng said.
Chinese dinner options include Mango Chicken ($13.99), Crispy Beef Szechuan ($13.99) and Shrimp & Scallops Garlic Style ($14.50). Thai specialties include curry served with Chicken ($11.50), Shrimp ($12.50), Beef ($12.50) or Seafood ($15.50). The restaurant also has an extensive sushi menu including a Spicy Tuna Roll ($7.25), a Lobster Roll ($15.99), and a Teays Valley Roll ($13.99) with Shrimp Tempura Mango topped with Spicy Crab Salad, eel sauce and masago.
“For newcomers we can recommend something simple and easy like a beef stir fry or a beef fried rice. California and Dynamite rolls are great starter sushi. Everything in those are cooked. Our California roll consists of crab meat, cucumber and avocado. Our Dynamite roll has the same items plus fried shrimp and sushi rice with eel sauce,” Cheng said. “We would really like to thank and appreciate all of our customers who have come back.”
Taste of Asia is located at 1 Liberty Square in Hurricane, West Virginia, near the Teays Valley exit on Interstate 64. It is open 10:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Friday and Saturday and noon until 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Delivery is available through the Grubhub app. For carryout orders, call 304-760-610. For a full menu, visit www.tasteofasiateaysvalley.com.