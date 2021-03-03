HURRICANE — The month that ushers in spring has finally arrived, and many of us are already looking forward to nature’s beauty in April and May.
March also offers an opportunity to celebrate beauty in Putnam County: the beauty of all forms of art and music. And the beauty of food, which, when served just right, can be an art form in itself.
March is Tastes and Talents month, during which Putnam County celebrates local food and art.
Vanessa Ervin, executive director of the Putnam County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said she is excited about the variety of ways in which Tastes and Talents can be enjoyed this year.
“There are more ways to get involved in Tastes and Talents this year than ever,” she enthuses. “During the month of March, we encourage you to try out a new local restaurant or even a food that is new to you, listen to live music, meet and buy from local artisans, or attend one of our safe, socially distanced community events.”
The first of those events is an Artisan Pop-Up Shop on Saturday, March 6, at the Commons Marketplace at Valley Park.
“The Artisan Pop-Up Shop will take place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.,” Ervin states. “This is a one-time shopping event that features local artisans and their products.”
The following weekend, Area 34 (located at 971 WV-34 in Hurricane), will host a Shop Small series.
“Another way to support our local art community is to attend the winter farmer’s market on March 13,” Ervin says. “From 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., you can purchase goodies from vendors like Good Horse Scents and Crago Farms.”
She adds, “You might want grab a cup of Drip’s Coffee while you shop. Drip’s will be serving special drinks all month with a Putnam County theme to each one of them.”
A third community event scheduled to safely promote enjoyment of the local arts is a spring art show on Saturday, March 20.
Titled “Creative Isolation: Art Inside the Walls,” this juried exhibition will take place at The Garage. Located at 3057 Mt. Vernon Road in Hurricane, The Garage is an art gallery and event venue located near The Pallet Bar and Cooper Car Care Center.
From 4 to 7 p.m. on March 20, event-goers will walk through an art exhibit that features work from both youth and adults in our area.
The event is sponsored by the Putnam Area Community Enrichment (PACE) Foundation, which furthers art opportunities for Putnam County students.
“PACE provides several mini-grants for educators, which covers the cost of art supplies for projects,” Ervin explains. “PACE also hosts a variety of events to provide an outlet for the arts, such as this annual art show.”
The pre-sale ticket price of $22 includes a small donation to the PACE Foundation. The cost of admission also covers dinner, a Cajun shrimp boil meal catered by Fairways. Indoor and outdoor seating will be available. Tickets will be available at the door for $25.
“Of course, social distancing requirements at all community events will be in place,” Ervin notes.
During Tastes and Talents month one year ago, “social distancing” was a new term introduced to us along with COVID-19.
The past year has certainly brought many challenges to our local restaurants.
“Our restaurants weathered quite a storm in 2020 and they have adapted beautifully,” Ervin asserts. “It’s important we continue to show our support to local restaurants so that we can enjoy these places for years to come!”
She continues, “A statistic that is reiterated a lot in the tourism industry is that slightly over 50% of locally owned businesses’ revenue returns to the local economy. Our restaurant owners are shopping here in our county to stock their fridges and pantries and sourcing many local farms, as well.”
During Tastes and Talents month, participating restaurants (which can be found on www.TastesandTalents.com) will be offering different specials and hosting events. Some restaurants are ramping up the creativity in honor of Tastes and Talents.
“FireSide Grille is getting creative,” Ervin says. “They are taking the booths they cannot currently use due to COVID-19 restrictions and turning them into tabletop art displays. These table tops will feature local artisans and their work all month long.”
Drip’s Cafe on Main is getting in on the action as well. Every Friday night during March, Drip’s will host “Twinkle Through Dinner,” featuring a local musician during the dinner hour.
The 2021 version of Tastes and Talents will also include “Drive Time Dinner” to the community.
“During the weekdays we will be promoting mobile or phone ordering and curbside carry-out,” Ervin says. “Even if you are dining at home during this pandemic, you can participate in Tastes and Talents month.”
There are additional incentives for participating in Tastes and Talents besides supporting the local food community.
“If you dine at five participating restaurants during March and post to social media about them using the hashtags #PutnamWV and #tastesandtalents, you can receive a set of Putnam County coasters,” Ervin states. “Check out our website for more details.”
You can also check out Putnam County CVB’s Facebook page for a $20 gift card giveaway sponsored by Loan Depot in Hurricane.
“Every day during March we will be making posts about Tastes and Talents,” Ervin explains. “The posts will encourage people to leave comments about what they love about our local restaurants. Winners will be chosen at random to win a $20 gift card to a local restaurant.”
She adds, “You have to comment to have a chance to win.”
As spring approaches this month and you pause to enjoy nature’s beauties, take a moment to celebrate the beauty of the arts and food community in our midst.
For up-to-date information about Tastes and Talents month, check out TastesandTalents.com, Putnam County CVB’s Facebook page, and Putnam County CVB’s Instagram page, frequently.