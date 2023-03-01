An annual celebration of artists, artisans, writers, restaurants, and musicians, the 2023 Putnam County Tastes & Talents will take place this month at a variety of venues around the county. Look for updates at https://visitputnamwv.com/tastes-talents/.
Scheduled activities include:
March 2: Icing on the Cake! 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Poca Library. This sweet event will demonstrate basic cake decorating techniques and teach you the skills to decorate your own fanciful confections for any festive occasion. https://www.facebook.com/events/1358473681584628/
March 3: Painting with a Twist, 7-9 p.m. at The Garage, 3057 Mount Vernon Road, Hurricane. Cost is $70. Part of the United Way Dancing with the Stars Fundraiser. Join Couple No. 4 — Megan Hannah and Tim O’Neal — for a night of dancing, painting, and sipping with local artist, Lisa Harrison. Bring your favorite drink. Price of ticket includes all painting materials and heavy hors d’oeurves. Tickets required.
March 6: Children’s Author Linda Weaver Hunt, 4-7 p.m., Putnam County Main Library. The author will share some of her books, and participants will do a fun craft together relating to her stories. https://www.facebook.com/events/ 752878819389927/.
March 6: Yarn Spinners, 5-7 p.m., Putnam County Main Library. Weaving yarn can be as natural as weaving a story. As a combination crafting circle and open mic, Yarn Spinners is a place where you can do both. Whether you are new to fiber arts and want to learn something like crochet, or have a special piece of handiwork you’d like to share, you can gather with others who will enjoy it with you. https://www.facebook.com/events/ 613572410527250/
March 14: After-School Snacks with Marshall Health Dietitian Jessica Meek, 4-7 p.m. at the Putnam County Main Library. Join Registered Dietitian Meek as she makes some healthy after-school snack ideas. Ages from elementary through high school are encouraged, but all ages will get some fresh ideas that can be easily prepared after school, or whenever you need something nourishing to get you through the day. https://www.facebook.com/events/ 1662936820822970/
March 17: Another Fistful of Bullets Murder Mystery & Dinner, 7-10 p.m. at Valley Park Conference Center. Presented by Murder & Merriment. Dinner will be included in the ticket cost. Dinner options will be your choice of one pasta, salad and bread. Non-alcoholic drinks will be provided and cash bar will be available. Cost is $45 per ticket or $80 per couple. $500 table sponsorship, which includes eight tickets and advertising opportunities, are also available. https://checkout.square.site/buy/CLQDXW3LQIUR5RKF7WLY2CP7. Contact rita@putnamcountyparks.com with any questions.
March 20: Spring Cookie Decorating Class, 6-9 p.m. at Valley Park Conference Center. Join Emily from The Baked Flamingo as she gives step-by-step instructions on how to decorate six spring-themed sugar cookies with royal icing. Contact Camille at 304-562-0518 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to sign up. Space is limited. Ages 10 and older. All supplies provided.
March 21: Makers Meet & Greet, 3-5 p.m., Eleanor Library. Local makers are invited to bring some of their handmade items to share with one another and the public. Whether you work in paint, wood, fabric, metal, wax, or any other medium, we want you to meet with other creative people to network, talk about your creative process and inspiration, and share your handiwork with the public. The particular piece or pieces you bring are your choice (up to three items, please), but they must be something you personally made. The library has invited Pat Cross, a local artist and co-founder of Snazzies Art Peer Review Group, to facilitate the discussions. For more information, contact the Eleanor Library by phone, email, or visit the library during regular business hours.
March 31: Spring Concert, 6-9 p.m. at Teays Valley Church of God. More details to come. Concert begins at 7 p.m., but folks are invited to come early to enjoy dessert provided by the church. https://www.facebook.com/events/2657542647721109/
Restaurants participating in Putnam Tastes & Talents
- Fireside Grille, 4170 W.Va. 34, Hurricane, 304-757-4700, http://www.firesidegrillewv.com
- Thai Valley Kitchen, 26 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane, 304-562-3300, http://www.thaivalleykitchen.com/
- Italian Grille, 17 Putnam Village Shopping Center, Hurricane, 304-757-0333, http://www.italiangrille.net, https://www.facebook.com/ItalianGrille/
- L&R BBQ, 3380 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, 304-757-0707, https://www.facebook.com/wvbbq/, https://www.facebook.com/wvbbq/
- EZ Street, 2796 Winfield Road, St. Albans, 304-204-2455, https://www.facebook.com/ez.street.5
- Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant, 3901 39th St., Nitro, 681-217-1694, https://gdlwv.com/
- Belknap Dough Company, 2725 Main St., Hurricane, 304-678-5531, https://www.facebook.com/belknapdoughcompany/
- Checkers Drive In, 4110 1st Ave., Nitro, https://locations.checkers.com/wv/nitro/4110-1st-avenue
- Riverside Cafe, 3680 Winfield Road, Winfield, 304-586-2869, https://www.facebook.com/riversidecafewinfieldwv, https://www.facebook.com/riversidecafewinfieldwv
- The Juice Box, 3547 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, 681-233-3007, https://www.facebook.com/thejuiceboxWV
- Railways Bar and Grill, 17426 Charleston Road, Buffalo, 304-814-1023, https://www.facebook.com/railwaysbarandgrill
- Putnam Provisions Co., 971 W.Va. 34, Hurricane, 304-382-1756, https://www.facebook.com/putnamprovisionscodrip
- Bridge Cafe & Bistro, 3530 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, 681-233-4141, https://www.facebook.com/bridgecafebistro/, https://www.facebook.com/bridgecafebistro/
- Barnyard BBQ, 1101 Hospital Drive, Hurricane, 304-964-3322, https://www.thebarnyardbbq.com/
Get your own Putnam Tastes & Talents mug
Post on social media from five Tastes and Talents events or restaurants in March and be sure to use #tastesandtalents and #loandepot304. Then visit https://visitputnamwv.com/tastes-talents/, fill out the form, and earn your mug.