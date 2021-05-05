Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s male Gamers of the Week to sophomore Elijah Edge and freshman Moses Eads of the St. Albans High School wrestling team.
During the High School State Wrestling Tournament, two young wrestlers from St. Albans High School had quite a performance, resulting in two state champion titles. Sophomore Elijah Edge placed first in the 182-pound weight class and freshman Moses Eads placed first in the 120-pound weight class. Edge also attended the Virginia Beach Nationals on April 23-25 and placed 4th overall, becoming an All-American.
After an excellent performance at the state tournament, Edge went undefeated, finishing the season with a record of 22 wins and 0 losses.
Edge comments on his state championship victory, “I reached a big goal and plan to get more state titles while in high school.”
Eads, who also had an outstanding performance at the state tournament as a freshman, finished the season with a winning record of 14 wins and 3 losses.
“It was a big accomplishment and it made me happy because a freshman winning is pretty good,” Eads commented on his state championship victory.
Edge has been wrestling since he was 5 years old. Elijah was inspired by his dad to start wrestling because his dad was willing to go the extra mile to make sure Elijah got the training he needed to better himself on the mat and has also given him everything to make him a better person. Edge loves the traveling aspect of wrestling and getting to meet new people at the matches. Aside from wrestling, Edge also plays for the St. Albans football team as a defensive end.
Eads has been wrestling for the past 10 years. Moses was inspired by his dad to start wrestling because he has always been a role model to him. Ever since Moses was young, he has watched his brother wrestle growing up which also inspired him to start wrestling.
During the state tournament, Eads championship match was against a wrestler from George Washington High School. “Moses had a couple hiccups resulting in a couple losses throughout the season, but he adjusted and adapted and by the time we went to the state tournament, he was ready. He did what he was supposed to do and came up with a big win for the team.” Comments head coach Daren Gilfilen. Edge, on the other hand, went up against a wrestler from Huntington High School in his championship match. “Elijah was spot on. That was exactly what we needed him to do. Anytime you try to coach Elijah before he goes out there, he already knows what to do and we have to just let him loose.” Says Coach Gilfilen.
Head coach Daren Gilfilen comments on what it has been like to coach Moses and Elijah and what they mean to the team.
“I’ve been around both since they were 5 years old. Moses is a good kid. He listens, does everything he is asked to do and is a good student, too. Elijah is one of our leaders. Coaching him is kind of like going to a comedy roast. He never stops talking, in a good way, and he is kind of like a dog on a chain, you just have to let him loose, tell him which way to go, and he is going to take care of whatever we need him to do. All these kids have been together since a young age and they all expect everybody to be working hard in the wrestling room and putting in the work they need to.”
Before Eads and Edge graduate high school, Eads’ goal is to be a four-time state champion for his weight class, while Edge would like to get recognition from Division 1 colleges for wrestling and win more football games.
