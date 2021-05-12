Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s male Gamer of the Week to junior Ethan Spolarich of the Hurricane High School baseball team.
With high school baseball in mid-swing of their season, Hurricane High School’s baseball team has an eight-game winning streak with the help from a stand-out junior, Ethan Spolarich. After the team went 4-0 last week, Spolarich had a 0.364 batting average, scored 7 runs, had 3 RBIs, and hit 3 doubles and a triple.
Spolarich has played baseball in Hurricane since he was 4 years old. He said he was inspired to start playing baseball by his parents, but mainly his dad.
“I have had several coaches who have been instrumental in my baseball career. My dad being the most,” says Spolarich.
During the summer, he plays travel baseball for the Huntington Hounds and Appalachian Aces. Spolarich is also among the top 10 athletes for the class of 2022 according to the WV Prep Baseball Report. Aside from baseball, he has been playing basketball since he was 3 years old. He plays for Hurricane’s basketball team, but due to the overlap in sports this year, he was unable to play both.
Spolarich is a utility player for the Redskins. He is the team’s leadoff batter and has led the Redskins in batting averages, runs scored, and RBIs.
“Ethan is a real versatile player for our team. He can pitch, he can play infield and outfield, and guys like Ethan play a leadership role. He has really been a great asset for our team,” comments Head Coach Brian Sutphin.
Spolarich’s goal for the remainder of the season includes working hard to give 110% every single day for his team and coaches. Spolarich says the team’s goal for the season is to work hard every day, take it one game at a time, and hopefully play for a state championship this year.
Coach Sutphin comments on what it has been like to coach Spolarich and what he means to the team.
“It has been great to coach Ethan. He comes to practice every day, he is ready to put in the work, he comes with a positive attitude, and always puts the team first. I believe his attitude and effort have been a strong point for him and he demonstrates leadership by showing how to prepare to play and go out there and have fun. As I said before, he has been able to play all over the field, he can play every position and he just enjoys being out there with his teammates.”
Ethan plans to play college baseball after he graduates from high school and major in the healthcare field.
