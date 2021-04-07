Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s male Gamer of the Week to senior Huston Peyton of the Hurricane High School Swim team.
On March 27, Peyton participated in the High School Dual Meet at the YMAC in Scott Depot. At the meet, Huston had a time of 25.98 in the 50-meter freestyle and 59.74 in the 100-meter freestyle. During Peyton’s main events, he had a time of 29.9 for the 50-meter backstroke and a time of 109.83 for the 100-meter backstroke which put him 15th in the state.
Huston also participated in all three relays at the dual meet: the 200 free relay, 200 medley relay, and the 400 free relay. Huston is the first leg to swim for each relay team.
“During the 200 free relay, he leads off at 25.98 which is the second-fastest on the relay,” Coach John Boyd comments.
Peyton and his teammates swam the 200 free relay in 1:42.10 at the dual meet placing them in sixth overall. They also swam a 2:00.04 in the 200 medley relay and a time of 3:58.44 in the 400 free relay placing them in the ninth place for both relays.
On April 3, Peyton participated at the MSAC HS meet where he improved his time for his individual events. In the 100-meter freestyle, Peyton had a new record time of 58.88. He also improved his 50-meter backstroke at the MSAC HS meet with a time of 29.88. During his main event, Peyton was able to improve his 100 back time to 1:10.69, placing him fifth in the state.
“I would like to make it to states in my individuals and the rest of my relays and once I get to states, I would like to place in at least one of my events,” he said.
Peyton and his relay team also improved their 200 free relay time at the MSAC HS meet coming in with a new time of 1:42.10 placing the team in first for the event. They also improved their times in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:59.12 moving them up to 3rd in the state, and the 400 free relay with a new time of 3:50.43 moving them up to third in the state for this event as well.
Peyton began swimming when he was young and has been a part of the Hurricane swim team the past two years.
“I enjoy fitness and swimming is a really good way to stay healthy and be fit, especially for the other sports that I participate in,” says Peyton, who is also involved in playing travel soccer year-round and playing for Hurricane High School’s soccer team.
As senior captain of the swim team, Peyton makes sure everybody stays on task at practice and swims hard. He also keeps everybody’s attitude positive and tries his best to succeed himself, as well.
“Huston is a leader; he was elected captain of his teammates. Huston is easy to get along with, never causes problems, is always willing to do the work that is asked and is a good leader and mentor for the younger swimmers. Over the past two years, he’s quick to rebuild each year and has improved on his times from both the beginning and previous year,” said Coach Boyd.
After graduating from high school, Peyton plans to attend LSU and major in architecture. At LSU, he wants to continue to play for the club soccer team and continue to swim in the university’s rec center for fitness.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named in next week’s male Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc., and The Putnam Herald.