Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s male Gamer of the Week to senior, Dillon Taylor of the Poca High School wrestling team.
After two exceptionally long days of wrestling at the state tournament, senior and captain Dillon Taylor placed 3rd for the 195-pound weight class, making him the highest placer among all the Putnam County schools. Taylor was the only wrestler from Poca High School to qualify for the state tournament after winning regionals with three wins and no losses. At the State Wrestling Tournament, Dillon wrestled six times with 5 wins and 1 loss. His fastest win by pin was eight seconds against Berkeley Springs. Taylor finished the season with a record of 28 wins and 2 losses.
Dillon Taylor has been wrestling since he was 5 years old after seeing a wrestling picture of his dad. He loves the physical aspect of the sport because it is one-on-one, and you do not rely on anyone else but yourself. As a leader of the Poca wrestling team, Dillon tries to help everyone out and be there for them when they need it.
“Dillon is a leader. He has been our team captain for the last couple years. He has been great to coach. He’s just a big, strong kid that is dedicated to everything he does, he’s coachable, doesn’t talk back, he listens, and has just been great to work with,” comments head coach Gray Graley.
Aside from wrestling, Taylor has a GPA above a 4.0 and has been a member of the National Honor Society for the past two years.
Coach Graley comments on Dillon’s High School wrestling career, “I have so many great stories of him throughout the years. He has wrestled for Poca since he was 6. From his early years when he would not talk to anyone and would wrestle kids three times bigger than him without hesitation until his state tournament this year. He will be greatly missed in the Poca wrestling community. His hard work and dedication in the wrestling room will be hard to replicate.”
After graduation, Dillon plans to attend West Virginia State University and play for the football team.
“We all wish him the best of luck as he transitions from high school to college,” says Coach Graley.
Taylor Life, LAT, ATC, is an Athletic Trainer at Teays Physical Therapy Center and Potential Plus.