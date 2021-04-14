Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s male Gamer of the Week to senior Noah Thompson of the Buffalo High School basketball team.
Thompson, a senior shooting guard from Buffalo High School, led his team to a 70-54 victory over Point Pleasant on April 1 by scoring a total of 29 points. Thompson broke both an individual school record of nine 3-pointers in a single game and the career record for 3-pointers at Buffalo with a total of 209 3-pointers.
From the start, the Bisons came out quick and fast paced.
“I think being able to jump out on them definitely helped as well as moving the ball well and hitting our shots. From the teamwork aspect, we just clicked that game and we were able to come together and pull out a victory,” says Thompson.
Thompson was 9 for 13 for 3-pointers, giving him a 3-point percentage of 69.2%, and a total percentage from the field of 71.4%.
Noah comments on his 3-point record, “It was definitely exciting! I feel like I’ve accomplished something while in high school and it was cool getting to achieve this with my teammates. Without a doubt, I wouldn’t have been able to do that without them.”
Buffalo’s head basketball coach, Adam Scott, comments on Noah breaking the school-record for 3-pointers, “It’s one of those things not many people get to experience. It was one of those nights where the rim magnified greatly and there’s a feeling that a lot of people don’t get to experience that every shot you take, goes in.”
Thompson has contributed to the Bison basketball team by averaging 34.7% in 3-pointers and scoring a total of 135 points throughout; he has also totaled 21 rebounds, 18 assists, and 12 steals on the season.
“Noah is definitely someone we can use whenever we can attack from the inside. He is definitely a threat that we have standing outside the 3-point line. Whenever we can get defenses to collapse, then it really expands our offense with someone like him,” comments Coach Scott.
“Noah has been like a little brother. The group of seniors that we have this year started when I started, so I feel like I have grown up with them. When we are out on the floor, it’s like I am out there coaching a bunch of my little brothers. When they came in eight seniors had graduated, so they were thrown into the fire early at the varsity level. It has been nice to watch how they’ve grown and matured as young men and basketball players,” said Coach Scott.
Noah has been playing basketball since he was in preschool and loves the competitive aspect of the sport. He enjoys getting to play with his team and being able to do something with his friends that they all love to do together. Noah is inspired by his dad who has been there for him through everything as well as his pawpaw who recently passed away. “He watched us grow up playing and I wanted to do something that he always liked to watch us do and he liked as well. He inspires me to keep going which gives us something to push for and strive to do better,” says Thompson.
Aside from basketball, Noah is also involved in the National Honor Society at Buffalo High School. After he graduates, Noah plans to attend Marshall University and work towards a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
