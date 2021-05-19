Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s male Gamer of the Week to senior Shaun Webb of the Winfield High School track team.
With track season underway, Webb continues to excel in his individual and relay team events. He participates in the 110-meter-high hurdles, 300-meter intermediate hurdles, the 4x110 meter shuttle hurdle relay, and the 4x400 meter relay, this being Webb’s first year running the 4x400 meter relay for the Generals. On May 7, Webb participated in the Paul Wood Memorial Invitational in Point Pleasant, where he placed 2nd in the 110-meter-high hurdles with a personal record of 16.02 seconds, and 3rd in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 42.60 seconds. Webb also participated in the 4x110 meter shuttle hurdle relay where he and his team placed 1st with a time of 1 minute and 4.98 seconds. Lastly, the Generals’ 4x400 meter relay team placed 3rd with a time of 4 minutes flat.
During the Laidley Field Invitational recently held on May 14 in Charleston, Webb improved his time for the 110-meter-high hurdles coming in at 15.91 seconds. Webb’s 4x110 meter shuttle hurdle relay team was able to improve their time by 15 seconds. Webb believes the key to his shuttle hurdle team’s success is confidence.
“I have to have confidence in my teammates, and they have to have confidence in me,” he said. The Generals’ 4x400 meter relay team also placed 1st at the invitational with a new time of 3 minutes and 43.28 seconds.
Based on recent meets, Webb is 1st in the state for the 110-meter-high hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles for boys AA track. He is also a member of the shuttle hurdle relay team who is also 1st in the state.
Winfield’s head track coach, Shawn Anderson, comments on Webb’s season performance thus far, “Shaun has worked hard during practice and has been very disciplined with himself. He is having a good senior year. He is focused and has been running very well.”
Webb has been running track since seventh grade. When he first began running track, he believed he naturally was a good runner and wanted to be involved in a sport that was going to be a good opportunity for him to show off his talent. He chose to participate in hurdle events because he wanted a challenge. Aside from track, Webb also ran cross country his freshman year at Winfield and played soccer for the first time his senior year.
Webb believes the key to his success in his individual events is due to his family. His family is his inspiration.
“My mom cheers me on like crazy and my dad jokingly says I am slow, but at the end of the race, he tells me I am fast,” says Webb. Shaun’s cousin also inspires him because he runs track as well and they used to race against each other and push each other to do better. He wanted to run track to work toward receiving scholarships so he can attend college, make a good living, and help support his family.
Winfield’s hurdle coach, Micah Osborne, comments on what it has been like to coach Webb over the past four years.
“It has been a great opportunity to coach a young athlete like Shaun. He came in as a freshman, put in some tremendous work, and has continued to work hard. He understands the value of perseverance, especially after missing his junior year last year, which I believe he would have been just as successful as this year. Shaun has also been a valuable leader for the team. He continues to improve within his individual events, which helps support the team overall, but a really big key thing is that he motivates and encourages his teammates to do the same.”
After Webb graduates from Winfield High School, he plans to attend West Virginia University Institute of Technology for two years, then transfer to Michigan State University. Webb also plans to major in astrophysics and continue running track while attending West Virginia Tech.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named in next week’s male Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc., and The Putnam Herald.