Nick Walters of the Winfield High School tennis team.
With regionals just around the corner, Walters continues to prepare by dominating the court. This past weekend, Walters participated in the Cardinal Conference where he finished 2nd overall. Currently, he is 10-1 on the season going into regional play.
Walters has been playing tennis since the sixth grade. He chose to play tennis because he enjoys the competitive aspect of the sport.
“I’ve always loved competing,” says Walters.
Aside from tennis, he is also a member of the marching band at Winfield High School.
The key to Walters’ success this season is from his experience playing the sport for so long, and from all his hard work during practice, lessons, and clinics.
“Nick is easy to coach because he is self-coached. In other words, you do not have to make him do anything, even when there is no practice; he is going to be playing as much as he can. He is always going to other clinics and lessons to better himself. He is so involved in the sport to where he has improved so much,” comments head coach Andy Ball.
Walters’ goal for the remainder of the season is to attend the state tennis tournament and win a state championship.
Walters is a strong, dependable player for the Generals. When it comes to his individual matches, he can go out there, get the job done, and get his team the points they need. Walters is also a great doubles partner. He is reliable out on the court and his partner can always count on him. This accountability and teamwork are why Walters’ doubles team is having such a successful season with a winning record thus far.
Winfield’s assistant tennis coach, Julia Anderson, comments on Walters’ tennis career, “I can’t say enough about how much Nick has grown over the past couple of years on and off the court. He has come a long way since middle school, and I am thankful I have had the opportunity to watch him grow as a player and person. I am so proud of him.”
Although he has an undetermined major, Walters plans to attend and play tennis at Ashland University after he graduates from Winfield High School.
