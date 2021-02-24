The season hasn’t even started and the clock is already ticking down for some Kanawha Valley basketball teams trying to get ready for their season openers the first week of March.
The recent spate of bad weather — especially the ice storms that hit last week — have kept students at many schools in southern West Virginia out of class and basketball players out of practice. Normally, they’d just pick it up where they left off, but there’s not a lot of wiggle room on schedules due to COVID-19 delays and the shortened season.
That combination has already caused a few teams to postpone their openers — on top of the near three-month COVID delay. George Washington’s girls aren’t going to be able to play their March 3 game at Woodrow Wilson, and Buffalo’s girls have pushed back their home opener against Sissonville from March 3 to March 4. Spring Valley can’t make its March 3 opener at Nitro.
Hurricane’s boys, who held their first practice Friday, are right on the edge of calling off their March 5 opener at St. Albans.
The compressed preseason — about a week shorter than normal — is the main culprit. When practices were supposed to begin Monday, that left 16 days for girls teams to get in their required 14 practices before the season could start on March 3, and gave boys 18 days until their March 5 openers. Teams are permitted to practice on Sunday this year if they request permission from the Secondary School Activities Commission, but even that doesn’t give teams the hardest hit with bad weather enough time to get to 14 practices.
“Going to have to move it or cancel it,’’ GW girls coach Jamie LaMaster said of his March 3 opener at Woodrow Wilson. “I have a full 18-game schedule, so not much room if we can’t find dates that work. Just can’t get the practices in, even with approved Sundays.’’
Earlier this week, Bernie Dolan, executive director of the SSAC, reaffirmed that the 14-practice rule can’t be waived, even though most teams were able to get in anywhere from four to six conditioning sessions last week in tricky weather. He pointed out that athletes were largely inactive prior to that.
“These kids haven’t done anything in months,’’ Dolan said.
One of the toughest situations could be with Hurricane’s boys, who were finally holding their tryouts Friday after missing the first four days of practice. That removed the entire buffer zone for the Redskins, leaving them with 14 days to get in 14 practices so that they can play at SA on March 5.
“I’m hoping the [foul] weather is done,’’ said Hurricane coach Lance Sutherland. “We’ll be using Sundays to get our practices in. We’re going non-stop the next 16 days in the gym.’’
Sutherland isn’t sure if he’ll have everything where he wants it with his youthful squad, owing to the rush to get ready.
“I don’t know,’’ he said. “I hope we get in shape and hope it goes OK. Keep it simple, keep it basic and hope it works.’’
Charleston Catholic boys coach Hunter Moles said his program might have to rethink its original plan to skip Sunday practices this season. The Irish didn’t get onto the court until Wednesday because of the weather.
Moles is concerned about getting in all his practices to allow old rival Wheeling Central to make its planned weekend trip to the Kanawha Valley for the March 5-6 weekend. The Maroon Knights are scheduled to play at Catholic on March 5 and at Winfield the following afternoon, allowing father and son to square off in a coaching matchup. The Generals are coached by Chris Stephens, son of longtime Central coach Mel Stephens. The Irish also have a significant home game on March 6 versus Parkersburg Catholic.
“We decided as a school and as a basketball program that we’re not going to practice or play on Sunday,’’ Moles said. “That was the plan. But if we get a couple more snow days and we don’t practice, we might not be able to play Wheeling Central on the 5th and Parkersburg Catholic on the 6th. We’ll just control what we can control.’’