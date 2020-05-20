A yard sale packed with strangers might not be where you would expect to get a good recommendation. Especially not a recommendation for your own medical needs.
But for Putnam County resident Betty Jo Williams, a yard sale was exactly where she first learned about Teays Physical Therapy Center. She was recuperating from shoulder surgery, and well-meaning strangers were quick to offer advice.
“Nine out of ten people I talked to that day said, ‘There’s only one place to go: Teays Physical Therapy Center,’” Williams recalls.
Before long she was recommending her friends and family to Teays Physical Therapy Center (TPTC), too.
“I have had a shoulder repair and two knee replacements, probably due to my years of running after children both as a mom and a teacher,” Williams said. “From the time I first walked through the door at TPTC until I graduated, I knew the staff there cared about me. As they modified my exercises and my routine after each of my surgeries, they cheered me on to my goals.”
Goals are what the staff and patients at TPTC work toward constantly. As Teays Physical Therapy Center celebrates its 30th anniversary this month, it pledges to continue assisting patients in “surpassing your goals in a friendly atmosphere that makes you feel a part of our family.”
The Teays Physical Therapy Center “family” was formed on May 16, 1990, by Cindy Skiles. Its first physical location was in a 500-square-foot office at 4231 W.Va. Route 34. It then moved to the Seville Building on Hospital Drive in Hurricane in September 1991. Its current location at 3910 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, came in 1999 with the purchase of a 28,000-square-foot facility. In 2000, the second location at 808 B Street in St. Albans was added.
Christin Casto joined the TPTC family in 2004 as a physical therapist. Like Williams, she was a believer in TPTC because of her own experience there. A knee injury in high school left her needing physical therapy. After her rehabilitation, she knew that she wanted to help others in the same way she had been helped. Casto went on to earn her bachelor of arts in human performance and health and a master’s in physical therapy from West Virginia University.
“Over the first 14 years of my career, as I built my caseload, I developed a sense of ownership,” Casto recalls. “More than that, I became connected to TPTC, to the vision and values that the organization embodied. As a Putnam County native, I could give back to my community even more by making the transition from therapist to owner.”
Casto, now the second president in TPTC’s history, plans to continue the 30-year legacy of the patient-centered, therapist-led organization, providing the compassionate care that Williams and others applaud.
“We will continue to expand our programs and services to best serve our patients. We seek to empower our patients and enrich our community,” Casto explains. “Our highest goal is to provide exceptional compassionate care. Our staff has the expertise and skills to treat individuals of all ages who have a variety of injuries and conditions.”
The variety of treatment and therapies available at TPTC is extensive.
Casto elaborates: “We provide physical therapy, applying research and proven techniques to help people get back in motion. We offer hand therapy to treat conditions that affect the hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder. We also proffer an in-depth, personalized approach designed around patients’ specific joint replacement therapy needs.”
The list of services goes on: balance therapy, industrial rehabilitation, sports therapy, neurorehabilitation, and massage therapy (the latter at the Teays Valley location only).
In addition to all of the therapies offered, TPTC also provides various fitness programs.
“We offer Bootcamp, which is designed to build strength and fitness through a fun group workout at a pace that is individualized,” Casto explains. “In our comprehensive, 18,000-square-foot fitness facility, we also provide elite training opportunities through our Potential Plus program. In addition, we offer CrossFit, a core strength and conditioning program.”
She continues: “These fitness programs are offered in a supportive environment with qualified coaches for any individual, regardless of experience.”
The support of trained professionals in a friendly environment has been a successful formula for TPTC for 30 years.
“We have a very high percentage of our patients that return time and time again for their PT needs. Our successful patient results have allowed us to build strong, loyal relationships with our patients.”
Loyal patients like Betty Jo Williams, who today is doing quite well, thanks to TPTC.
“I now am back to walking, riding a bike, and playing golf with my husband,” she reports. “Teays Physical Therapy Center definitely is the place to go to make your recovery complete.”
Naturally, Casto agrees with Williams.
“I feel blessed to have the opportunity to improve the lives of our patients and to make a positive impact in our community. We are so grateful for the support of our community and medical providers over the past 30 years. God’s guidance has allowed TPTC to thrive.”
For more information about Teays Physical Therapy Center, visit their website at www.teaysptcenter.com or their Facebook page.
For free physical therapy consultations, call 304-757-7293 or 304-727-7293.