SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Christian School will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a weekend of events, March 13-15.
The TVCS family, past and present, will come together for an amazing time of reflection and challenge as we look toward what God has for us in the next 40 years as we build our future from our foundation.
The highlight of the weekend is the Blue & White Gala on Friday evening, March 13. It will feature a catered dinner by Fireside Grille, entertainment, silent auction, presentations from current and past students, testimonials, vision casting and more.
Special guests for the gala include our founder, Dr. Rodney Taylor; our first Vice Principal and basketball coach, Pastor Dave Anderson; along with alum and former teachers spanning our entire history.
Saturday, March 14, will feature a variety of events including the 2nd Annual TVCS Car Show and Bazaar. Featured vendors include: Perfectly Posh, Color Street, Pampered Chef, Usborne Books, Avon, Lindsey’s Burrow, Lipsense, Scentsy, Katey’s Cards & Crafts, Purple Ferret Photography, The Mountain Jewel, Sweet Madelyn Candle Co., Parties & Peonies, Your Caribbean Inspiration, April’s Tumblers, mcclanaHANDMADE, Paparazzi, Lilla Rose, Jessica’s Crafted Goods, Chrissy’s Customs, Snaps To It, Seventh Beauty Boutique Bar, Sweet B & Co., Thirty-One, Full Life Designs 2, I Make Hairbows & More, Happy Snaps, Linda’s Crafts, Ittle Bitty Farms, Generations Physical Therapy, Snap Fitness, Ooh La Lucy Mobile Boutique, Mama Llama Creations, The Two Tinkers, and Mel’s Knots.
Dem 2 Brothers & a Grill food truck of Charleston will also be on site for some of the best barbecue West Virginia has to offer.
The car show is open to the community and entries will be accepted the morning of beginning at 9 a.m. There will be trophies for the Top 10, sponsored by Hurricane Trophy. All are invited to stop by between 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The afternoon will also feature an alumni basketball game and skills challenge, as well as a dunk contest beginning at noon, with games and a schedule throughout the afternoon.
Alumni and friends are invited to a bonfire Saturday evening at Camp Appalachia. Time and directions will be available at the Blue & White Gala.
The weekend will conclude with a worship service at the Church @ The Depot to help celebrate 40 years of TVCS. The new pastor, Matt Davis, is a proud alum from the Class of 2004. The Depot’s coffee shop will be open at 9 a.m. and is a great place to hang out and reconnect. The service begins at 10:30 a.m.
For more information and a detailed itinerary of the weekend, visit www.tvcswv.org.
Blue + White Gala tickets may also be purchased online.
Teays Valley Christian School is located right off the Scott Depot exit at 6562 Teays Valley Road, Scott Depot.