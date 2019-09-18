By DEREK COLEMAN
The Putnam Herald
TEAYS VALLEY - Greater Beckley Christian School had a failed crusade when it traveled to take on the Teays Valley Christian School Lions on Sept. 9.
Beckley kicked off, but Cole Young, the Lions' No. 7, intercepted the ball and Teays Valley swept forward with Young passing to Micah Gillespie and receiving the ball back only for him to shoot over the bar. A minute later, the roles were reversed but this time Gillespie's shot was blocked by the Crusaders' defense.
The Lions continued to press and, in the fifth minute, Young intercepted a Beckley clearance on the halfway line and passed the ball to Andrew Breeding on the left wing. Breeding avoided two defenders and sent a shot from the edge of the penalty area high into the roof of the net to put the home team ahead.
For the next few minutes, the game was played in the middle third of the field but then, in the eighth minute, the Crusaders No. 6, called simply B.J., won the ball on the halfway line and showed a remarkable turn of speed as he avoided several tackles and ran to the center of the penalty area to shoot low and hard to even the score at 1-1.
Beckley's joy was short lived. Almost from the kickoff, Young got the ball and passed it over the top of the defense to Gillespie, who charged into the Crusaders' penalty area and hit a low shot toward the center of the goal. A Beckley defender blocked the ball but it rebounded left where Breeding pounced on the rebound and fired it into the net for his, and the Lions, second.
For the next seven or eight minutes, the home team continued to press, winning a series of four corners, all of which were cleared by the Crusaders' defense or put wide by the Lions' forwards. Then, in the 16th minute, Beckley's No. 6 tackled Gillespie on the halfway line, won the ball and ran down the left wing. He was too fast for some of the TVCS defenders and managed to avoid tackles from two others before hitting the ball from the left side of the home penalty area to level the score at 2-2.
The equalizer seemed to encourage the visitors and for 10 minutes the game was played end to end, with both sides making chances but not being able to put them away.
It was the 25th minute before the deadlock was broken as Young received the ball out on the right wing, dribbled it into the area and fired it high into the right side of the net to put the home side ahead again. Two minutes later, their lead was increased as Steven Serfontain ran up the right wing and won a corner. Sydney Schliesser took the kick and Young had a shot on goal that deflected off a defender for a second corner. This, too, was cleared but Young chased it down and won it in midfield. He turned and put a long through ball for Serfontain to run on to and the winger made no mistake about putting it in the net. 4-2 to TVCS.
A minute later, there was a scramble for the ball in the visitor's penalty area. The goalkeeper came out, collided with one of his own players and went down injured. He was unable to continue and, after several minutes delay, he left the field and a substitute took his place. The keeper took no further part in the game.
For the rest of the half, most of the pressure came from Teays Valley and their persistence paid off in the 39th minute as Young again got the ball on the halfway line and passed it to Gillespie, who twisted and turned before putting it in the net to make the half time score 5-2 to the home team.
The first quarter of an hour in the second half saw both teams pressing. For the Lions, Young beat four tackles in the fifth minute and passed to Gillespie, whose return pass went astray while for the visitors No. 18, Alli Smith, was doing well in midfield and defense and her sister, number 8, Kara Smith, seemed to be covering the entire field tirelessly. B.J., the No. 6, was still making his tenacious tackles and lightning fast runs and the TVCS defense continued to have difficulty in dealing with him.
It was in the 56th minute that the next goal came when the Lion's Jacob Gorrell won the ball in midfield and passed it to Micah Gillespie to put away for the Lion's sixth goal. Ten minutes later, Cole Young returned the favor when he passed the ball to Jacob in the middle of the penalty area and he shot into the center of the net for his first goal for his team.
By now, both teams were wavering in the heat but the visitors still had a couple of surprises in the form of Kara Smith and B.J. In the 75th minute, Beckley forced a corner, which was cleared from the feet of B.J. by Keebler Mata. The ball went out for a throw in. B.J. received it and put in a cross that was met by Chase Ragland, who put it into the net to make the final score 7-3 to Teays Valley.
Both teams played very well under sweltering conditions. Beckley has a small squad and young team, but they have plenty of talent among whom the Smith sisters and B.J. stood out. For TVCS, Young was once again a commanding presence in midfield, ably assisted by Breeding and Serfontain on the wings.
The Lions followed this up with a 7-1 win at home vs. Lewisburg Baptist Academy on Sept. 10 and a 1-6 loss at Cross Lanes Christian on Sept. 13. They were scheduled to take on Wood County Christian at home on Sept. 17, after press time.