SCOTT DEPOT — When the Goodwill store at 33 Corporate Center Drive in Scott Depot reopens on April 22, it will feature what Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley, Inc. has dubbed the “new Goodwill experience.”
The “new Goodwill experience” is a sleeker, more updated version than older stores — a version that mimics department stores, in fact.
Following the just-before-9 a.m. ribbon cutting on April 22, shoppers at the Teays Valley store will notice television displays throughout the store and music wafting from the speakers. Shiny floors, blue shopping carts and curated displays of clothing will greet customers as well.
That’s part of the “new Goodwill experience.”
When customers make a purchase, they might observe the new registers and a different means of checkout than in the past, as Goodwill of Kanawha Valley transitions to a barcoding system.
But though the shopping experience might be new and modernized, the mission of Goodwill remains committed to the same 100-plus-year-old principles.
“Goodwill has always had the philosophy of ‘a hand up, not a hand out,’” Jamon Schmidt, executive assistant at Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley, Inc., explains.
Founded in 1902 by the Rev. Edgar J. Helms, Goodwill was born when Helms collected used clothes and goods in Boston and resold them after he’d employed and trained workers to repair them.
Those humble beginnings have developed, of course, into a $5 billion nonprofit organization, with locations worldwide.
Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley (or GoodwillKV) was founded in 1954. Donation centers and thrift stores in 12 locations come under its umbrella: Beckley, Cross Lanes, Elkview, Madison, Ripley, Fairlea, Charleston, Kanawha City, Summersville, Vienna, Oak Hill, and Teays Valley, West Virginia.
The Teays Valley branch, the only Goodwill in Putnam County, opened in 2005. It closed for a few months earlier this year so that it could become the first store in the area to reflect the “new Goodwill experience.”
“The Teays Valley Store was expanded and updated for a couple of reasons,” Schmidt explains. “First, Goodwill wants to provide more jobs to the Putnam County area. Secondly, this project supports and funds our mission. Through our Mission Services department, we provide programs and services to the communities we serve, assisting individuals with employment barriers to actively participate in their community.”
Schmidt adds, “Many people may not realize that our stores are not only sources of revenue for funding our programs and services, but stores are also training locations for participants in our Mission Services programs.”
The community supports Goodwill’s mission when shopping at its stores, and of course by donating new and gently used clothes, toys, furniture, and home goods. Those donated items are then sold in stores or online at www.shopgoodwill.com.
“The revenue generated from those sales goes towards providing valuable employment training and job placement services for people in your community,” Schmidt states.
While Goodwill may be dedicated to maintaining its century-old mission, it also maintains a constant growth mindset.
“Over the past two years here at GIKV,” Schmidt says, “we have hired more staff, offered and continue to offer more full-time job opportunities, increased our online presence (www.shopgoodwill.com), gained new lines of service and contracts in janitorial and grounds services, and increased bench strength in leadership.”
Schmidt adds, “Goodwill Kanawha Valley is making strides today that will change the communities we serve for years to come.”
If you want to support Goodwill’s old mission while enjoying the “new Goodwill experience,” visit the Teays Valley store between the hours of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
To contact the store, call 304-757-4365. For information about how to donate or what items Goodwill accepts, check out the website at www.goodwillkv.com. You can follow Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley, Inc. on Facebook for updates and more information about Goodwillkv.