TEAYS VALLEY — Habitat for Humanity’s Teays Valley ReStore is celebrating a milestone — its five-year anniversary of doing business in Putnam County.
A celebration and one-day sale to mark the occasion are planned to begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 12.
Unlike most Habitat ReStores, which typically are laid out like warehouses stocked with building supplies, tools, and hardware, the Teays Valley location offers a unique experience for shoppers seeking something a little more refined, according to a news release. While Habitat ReStores in Huntington and Charleston offer nice furniture, they tend to stock and sell more construction supplies and building materials.
Since opening in November 2016, the Teays Valley Habitat ReStore has come to be known as the place for high-end home goods and gently used furniture. Donated items are carefully curated, cleaned, and then merchandised.
Located in the Mid-Valley Square shopping center outside Hurricane, the Teays Valley Restore features antique furniture and decorations one would expect to find in a private collection. There is fine china, classic antiques, couches, and a huge selection of vinyl records in the 5,000-square-foot store.
