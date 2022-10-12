Morgan Miller chose to major in fashion on a whim while attending the University of Cincinnati.
“I knew I liked clothes, and I knew I liked making things, and it felt like the natural path for me,” she says.
Miller, from Teays Valley, West Virginia, says pursuing a creative degree felt confusing, challenging and overwhelming because it wasn’t always encouraged growing up.
“There wasn’t a traditional path to take, and in our normal college or career classes, it wasn’t really spoken about,” she says. “But my art teachers always gave me resources; it was actually one of my art teachers who pushed me and showed me the University of Cincinnati.”
While attending UC, known for its design programs, she had five internships during the five-year fashion program, including at Victoria’s Secret.
“All of them were in NYC, so it really set me down that path of NYC fashion,” Miller says. “Those co-ops gave me a lot of experience, and my last internship was with Victoria’s Secret. When I graduated, they had a full time position open, and they asked me to come back. It’s a really amazing program.”
Miller spent time working as an apparel designer for Victoria’s Secret in New York City. She and her team worked on lounge wear, sportswear and sweaters — “all the comfy, cozy stuff.” Miller says she was able to be very hands on in the creative space, which allowed her a lot of artistic freedom.
“My team was very small and diverse, and we were really pushed to be creative every day,” she says. “I got to be part of every little part of the process when it comes to designing a piece of clothing that eventually ends up in a store, which was really exciting. Getting to watch that process from start to finish every season was really thrilling and gratifying.”
In August 2021, Miller made the decision to leave her job at Victoria’s Secret to take time for herself and pursue other interests and outlets.
“While I’m incredibly thankful for the opportunity as a jump start for my career, I was craving something new,” she says. “Being thrusted into the real world a week out of graduating college was hard, and the pandemic amplified my value for time. I needed a break, so I took one.”
During this time, Miller explored personal interests and took time to restore her creative mind. This past May, she was offered and accepted a position as a brand strategist at a Cincinnati-based consultancy, LPK. Now as a strategist, she works on trend forecasting, strategic brand framework and solving problems that brands face — all with a creative mind, she says.
“So far, I have fallen in love with this newfound form of creativity,” she says. “I also have a newfound value in working with a local company with a smaller number of employees. It creates a strong sense of teamwork and passion in our work. I can’t wait to see what my future holds in this career path.”
West Virginia helped build Miller’s creativity, she says, as she spent her whole childhood in the Mountain State.
“A lot of my core memories are in West Virginia,” she says. “I still find myself very much drawn to nature, very serene things when I’m looking for inspiration. I think we get a lot of flack sometimes, but there are so many people here that are kind, understanding and talented. I also kind of love that we get flack…It’s exciting to say I’m from WV and so are a lot of others. There’s a lot of talent and goodness. We have good hearts.”
While there may be obstacles in their chosen career paths, Miller offered advice for young creatives: They should rely on themselves foremost and seek out support, such as reaching out to others in their desired field.
“It can be a scary thought, but it’s really up to you to find where you’re meant to be,” she says. “There are so many people out there willing to help you, talk to you and lead you in the right direction. You just have to find those people. For me, it was my art teachers.”
To learn more about Morgan Miller and other West Virginia artists, visit shineonwv.com.