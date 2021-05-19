TEAYS VALLEY — Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization well known for its dedication to community.
The Teays Valley ReStore in Hurricane, an arm of the local Habitat for Humanity, serves its community with creativity and friendly customer service.
Thanks — in large part — to store manager Melanie James.
If you have visited Teays Valley ReStore even once, you have probably seen or heard James. The flash of bright red hair scurrying about the displays with a feather duster. The friendly chirp greeting your entrance with “Hey honey, welcome to ReStore! How are ya?” The voice crooning along to the classic rock ballads playing over the speakers — and crooning remarkably well, at that.
Even if you didn’t see or hear James, you’ve experienced her.
That is because Melanie James is the genius behind the intricate displays at the Teays Valley ReStore. The mazes of donated goods and furniture that she has constructed throughout the boutique are ever-changing. Customers frequent ReStore to support Habitat for Humanity and score great deals, of course. But they also return to see how James has decorated the store today.
Her creativity and friendly customer service support the store’s overall community focus.
“This is the best job I have ever had,” James gushes. “I get to ‘play’ with fabulous donations every day and use so much creativity. And I’m a people person, so interacting with donors and customers every day is a joy.
“On top of that,” she adds, “knowing that our store helps families within our community is such a blessing.”
Trevor Anderson, a marketing and communications manager for Habitat, explains how it all works.
“Habitat ReStore locations, like our Teays Valley store, are sustainable funding sources for Habitat for Humanity. All of the proceeds from sales directly fund the purchase of new building materials to help local homebuyers build their houses.”
In fact, Habitat is currently building a home in the Cow Creek area of Putnam County.
“The house that Habitat is helping to build will belong to a lady named Angie and her two sons,” Anderson explains. “Angie will pay a zero-interest mortgage once construction is complete within the next two months. The house was put under roof by volunteers from Covestro and is being finished by local volunteers. It is being funded by a $50,000 donation from Covestro and Habitat ReStore proceeds.”
James chimes in, “We are helping families live the American dream of home ownership.”
COVID-19 has made the work of Habitat for Humanity — and the work on Angie’s home, in particular — more difficult over the past year.
“COVID has drastically altered how we operate,” Anderson admits. “We shut down construction and our ReStores for three months. We reopened our Habitat ReStore locations in July of 2020 and started construction again also at that time.”
He adds, “The number of volunteers has been lower than before, and we have had to limit volunteer group sizes to eight people, in addition to following all of the COVID-19 safety guidelines.”
Because of COVID’s impact, Habitat and ReStore need more support than ever before.
“We need the community’s support now more than ever,” Anderson urges. “We need more volunteers and, frankly, we need donations. Monetary, tax-deductible donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity online, by mail, or in person. We also encourage people to donate gently used items to our Habitat ReStore locations and to shop our stores.”
“We make it so easy to donate at the Teays Valley ReStore,” James says. “Just drive to the back of the store, ring the buzzer, and you’ll be greeted by Olin, Johnathan, or Evony, members of my lovely staff, who will give you a tax receipt. If you want to donate larger pieces like heavy furniture or building materials, contact the assistant manager, Robin, or me to schedule free pickup in Kanawha and Putnam County.”
She adds, “We appreciate our donors and customers so very much!”
Individuals, contractors, businesses, retailers, and manufacturers donate home items and building materials to the ReStore in Putnam County. The sheer variety of those items in James’ 3554 Teays Valley Road location is enough to leave even this loquacious lady at a loss for words.
“We offer books, furniture, albums, children’s toys, home accessories, small appliances, dishes, baskets…”
She trails off, then summarizes: “We sell everything you need for your home!”
One glance at the expertly arranged mountains of merchandise and one would be inclined to agree.
James spends countless hours curating the donations and displaying them to advantage. It is what she did in a former life, as a merchandising exec for Kirkland’s.
“I had actually been away from the business world awhile, staying at home with my son,” she recalls, “when I got a call from Amy McLaughlin, the former Habitat for Humanity and ReStore director.”
McLaughlin knew James’ expertise and wanted her help when it came to designing the new ReStore boutique in Hurricane.
“Amy said ‘here’s your baby,’” James recollects. “I designed the store and laid it out.”
And since 2016, the Michigan-born, Huntington-raised James has nurtured her baby with pride. Five years later, she still gets excited talking about what is going on at the Teays ReStore.
“We have a big Christmas in July sale coming up and it is going to be a humdinger,” she says. “The sale lasts all month long and it is a really big event for us. We will transform the front of the store into a winter wonderland.”
As she stages those signature displays, no doubt while singing loud and calling greetings to her customers, James is doing what she does best.
Creativity and customer service while serving the community.
For more information about the Teays Valley ReStore, visit http://teaysvalleyrestore.org. Its business hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you would like to learn more about donating or volunteering, check out the Habitat for Humanity website, http://hfhkp.org.