HUNTINGTON — With the novel coronavirus forcing health care facilities to limit or prohibit in-person examinations, telehealth has changed how physicians help their patients.
Telehealth options have grown since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and while it may not be the same as talking with people in person, doctors have said the new method does have some benefits.
“One of the benefits I’m always quick to point out is that it enables patients to receive care no matter where they are located,” said Dr. Ricky Singh. “This makes receiving quality care from a credentialed medical professional convenient for those who don’t have transportation or are otherwise unable to get care in person.”
Singh, senior vice president of medical operations with MedExpress Urgent Care, said MedExpress has been allowing people requiring certain care such as getting stitches or an X-ray come to be cared for in person, but many of their patients can use telehealth options for their concerns, too.
Singh has alternated between working from home and in the office during the pandemic, and while he said the biggest difference between telehealth and in-person medical care is that the physician and patient are in different locations, the care and treatment are the same.
Singh said even though being in two different places may have seemed odd to many patients, they are still able to receive quality care for common illnesses in a way that best fits their needs and preferences.
“We’ve implemented enhanced cleaning procedures, socially distanced reception areas and employee health checks so that patients can visit us with confidence,” he said.
“For patients who want to receive treatment from the comfort of home, we also offer virtual visits with medical providers who can treat a wide variety of illnesses including pink eye, colds, rashes and allergies. Patients can choose the option that is most convenient for them and that works best for their schedule.”
Another benefit to telehealth care options, Singh said, is that people can receive care whenever they need to because the virtual option typically allows more same-day or next-day appointments.
Beyond physical health care, telehealth options have been growing in the counseling community. Morgan Conley, a mental health specialist at Marshall University, said virtual counseling can be beneficial to patients for many reasons.
Conley said her no-show and cancellation rates have gone down since her office began working virtually, and she thinks the main reason is people do not have to factor in extra time to commute to and from their sessions.
Before virtual options, students may have woken up late and either had to rush to campus or reschedule their appointments, but now they can wake up and turn on their computer, Conley said.
Students who have to be at work or class soon after a session can also benefit from telehealth counseling because they do not have to leave enough time to get to campus and then to their next location, cutting down on driving or walking time.
Additionally, since some students stayed in their hometowns due to Marshall University announcing the majority of classes would be virtual for the 2020-21 school year, telehealth lets Conley stay connected to most of her patients.
“I think in that aspect, it’s made it more accessible, especially for students that have deferred housing and aren’t on campus,” Conley said. “So these are students that before, I wouldn’t have been able to continue to meet with them, just because they wouldn’t have had access to do so. So telehealth has allowed us to have a greater access to students, which is cool.”
Conley said the majority of her patients have adapted well to the telehealth services even if they were apprehensive at first.
While she does think telehealth counseling has benefits, Conley said she has to take into consideration people’s safety when they are in a fragile mental state.
When seeing patients in person, Conley is able to make sure they are in a safe environment so she is able to easily call 911 and direct first responders to her location for assistance when needed.
Conley said when counseling virtually, she will typically have to ask where a patient is located so that if an emergency happens, she is still able to direct first responders to the correct place if someone is at risk of hurting themselves or others.
Dr. Mathew Weimer, vice president of health services and chief medical officer for Valley Health Systems, said adjusting to telehealth options was a challenge, but the physicians have worked hard to stay connected to patients.
He said while doctors have been able to have telephone visits with some patients to assess a situation, it has been difficult to serve some local communities due to limited and poor internet service in the area.
“We are very limited in this state — and I would say for sure in Wayne County — by the limited broadband, so we know that our patients can almost universally connect via phone, but when you need a video connection, that’s a whole other situation that is very, very limited,” Weimer said.
“That’s a challenge that we just have to face in this state. We need to try to correct that; we need to increase the level of broadband access really across the state, in particular in the rural areas, so that people can be connected, because it doesn’t just affect health care.”
Weimer said that while telephone calls have been able to keep physicians and patients communicating, it can be beneficial to have the video connection, too, so that a doctor can see what is happening and assess the situation better.
Yet while in-person care is necessary for some situations, Weimer said he believes telehealth options are better for certain cases.
“There are types of medical visits that are particularly easy to perform over a telehealth visit and there’s no real need to bring a person in, whether there’s a pandemic or not,” he said. “My hope is that we, whether it be just the general medical field or more specifically in the community health center world where I work and live, I hope that we are able to continue to perform telehealth services after the public health emergency is over.”
Singh and Conley also said they hope telehealth options are still available in limited capacity to help those who would prefer a virtual visit.
Different laws and guidelines regarding the safety of telehealth communication have been changed to allow for virtual health care while ensuring confidentiality.
These guidelines are not permanent, though, so health organizations will have to watch how guidelines change when COVID-19 is no longer a major health crisis to see how they can legally and safely assist patients virtually.