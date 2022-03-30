HURRICANE — The Putnam County Development Authority (PCDA) Board of Directors has appointed Morganne Tenney as the new executive director, effective March 16. Tenney most recently specialized in business retention and expansion for the WV Department of Economic Development, covering 12 counties in the Ohio-Valley region.
Tenney worked with existing manufacturers to identify potential state resources, connect West Virginia companies, and solve issues preventing companies from sustainability or growth. Putnam County was within her territory. Tenney has worked alongside Putnam manufacturers through expansions and successfully partnered Putnam County companies with suppliers or customers in other counties.
Board President Adam Sigman worked with Tenney in her prior role.
“As a local business owner, Morganne has gone above and beyond to ensure the success of my business. SIG Management is a small manufacturer within Putnam County, and with her help, we have been connected to other manufacturers throughout the state and region that use our services,” he shared.
County Commissioner Andy Skidmore stated, “Morganne comes to the PCDA with not only experience retaining and attracting industrial and commercial development to our beloved state, but she is also a Putnam County native.”
Tenney is excited for her role’s impact in her home county.
“As a multigenerational Putnam Countian, I have experienced firsthand why Putnam County, WV is a wonderful place to live and work. The Putnam County Development Authority is at the helm of industrial and economic development for the county, and I am so honored to be a part of it, especially now. There are so many exciting things happening that need to be taken advantage of immediately. This role will allow me to impact my family, my neighbors’, and my son’s futures. I do not take this opportunity lightly and am thrilled to be representing my home community.”
Putnam County commerce is in her blood.
“My late father, David Bennett, was extremely embedded in Putnam County as a prior Chamber of Commerce board officer and local businessman. His mother was a small-business owner in Eleanor, and I have numerous family members currently working in the county,” she said. “I was raised in a home that valued hard work and leaving something better than you found it. Because of this upbringing, I strive to lead with zeal, someone with a burning, energetic passion for a cause. Putnam County is my cause.”
The Putnam County Commissioners are glad to have Tenney on board. “On behalf of all the Putnam County Commissioners, we are proud to welcome her home, and I know she will do great things for the future of our county,” Skidmore said.
“Morganne cares not only about the state of West Virginia but Putnam County specifically. As a Putnam native, this is personal to her and impacts the future of our county. Morganne will lead this challenge head on and, along with the entire PCDA team, have a positive economic impact in our county,” said Sigman.
Tenney was class president at Winfield High School, where she was a school-record holder in track and field; she was also the Student Council [resident and Fellowship of Christian Athletes vice president. She obtained her bachelor of science in marketing and master of business administration from West Virginia Wesleyan College, where she earned honors as “Best Marketing Major” and “Outstanding Graduate” within her graduating class. She is an active member and worship leader at River Ridge Teays Valley. She and her husband, J.R., reside in Scott Depot with their 5-month-old son, Landon, and Goldendoodle, Wrigley.
A Meet-and-Greet Open House has been set for 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, at Area 34, 971 W.Va. 34, Hurricane. The business community is welcome to attend and meet the new executive director.
Putnam County Development Authority is a not-for-profit agency of county government and is governed by a board of directors. The Development Authority’s primary responsibility is to act as a resource, facilitator, and advocate for development activity within the county. Information on available property and incentives can be found at www.pcda.org.