WINFIELD — Veterans, families and friends of veterans, or anyone who wants to thank a veteran is welcome to attend the 12th Putnam County Veterans Appreciation Day activities beginning at 2 p.m. on Nov. 3 on the parking lot of the Putnam County Courthouse in Winfield.
There will a special time of music with the national anthem; patriotic songs; military medley to recognize veterans by their branch of service; prayers; a proclamation from the Putnam County Commission; guest speaker Kenny Bright, U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War; flag folding and a three-rifle volley followed by the playing of taps.
American Legion James E. Marshall Post 187 Winfield, Cpl William B. Fulks Detachment Marine Corps League Hurricane, VFW Mountaineer Post 9097 Hurricane, and Winfield High School Band will be putting on the program.
Here is the program for the event:
- Music: Winfield High School Band, directed by Geary Jack
- 2 p.m. Welcome: Delbert Brannon, Commander, American Legion James E. Marshall Post 187 Winfield
- Advancement of Colors: Color Guard VFW Mountaineer Post 9097 Hurricane
- Invocation: Chaplain David Bush, A.L. James E. Marshall Post 187 Winfield
- National anthem: WHS Band
- Opening remarks and proclamation: Delbert Brannon
- Recognition of attending veterans – military medley: WHS Band, recognizing Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard
- Guest Speaker: Kenny Bright, U.S. Navy Vietnam Veteran
- Flag Folding: Cpl. William B. Fulks Detachment Marine Corps League Hurricane
- Closing comments: Delbert Brannon
- Benediction: Chaplain David Bush
- Three-rifle volley followed by taps: Honor Guard A.L. Post 187
- Retrieval of Colors: Color Guard VFW Mountaineer Post 9097 Hurricane
- Music: WHS