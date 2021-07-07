The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The 2021 West Virginia Class AAA All-State Baseball Team, as voted on by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

First team

P — Ismael Borrero, Hurricane, Jr.

P — Quincy Thornton, Morgantown, Sr.

P — Riley Vadasz, Jefferson, Sr.

P — Logan Lingenfelter, Cabell Midland, Sr.

C — Trent Short, St. Albans, Sr.

IF — Cullen Horowitz, Jefferson, Sr.

IF — Ryan Goff, Bridgeport, Sr.

IF — Drew Whitman, St. Albans, Sr.

IF — Cam Cole, Bridgeport, Jr.

IF — Zac Rose, Jefferson, Sr.

OF — Nate Paulsen, Bridgeport, Sr. (captain)

OF — Ethan Spolarich, Hurricane, Jr.

OF — Blake Hartman, Musselman, Sr.

UTIL — Joel Gardner, Hurricane, Sr.

UTIL — Braden Shepherd, Huntington, Jr.

UTIL — Michael Bittinger, Wheeling Park, Jr.

UTIL — Tyson Burke, St. Albans, Sr.

UTIL — Grant Hussey, Parkersburg South, Sr.

Second team

P — Carter Williams, Huntington, Sr.

P — Branson McCloud, Spring Valley, So.

P — Evan Wilson, Capital, Fr.

P — Bradley Lokant, Oak Hill, Sr.

C — Noah Hanna, Greenbrier East, Sr.

IF — Kyle West, Hedgesville, Sr.

IF —Trace Adkins, Lincoln County, Sr.

IF — Bryson Rigney, Hurricane, Jr. (captain)

IF — Ben McPeek, Parkersburg South, Sr.

IF — Aaron Forbes, University, Jr.

OF — Austin Holley, Cabell Midland, Sr.

OF — Aiden Paulsen, Bridgeport, Jr.

OF — James Salvatori, Wheeling Park, Sr.

OF — Jordan Mize, Greenbrier East, Sr.

UTIL — Ben McDougal, Bridgeport, Jr.

UTIL — Isaac McCallister, George Washington, Jr.

UTIL — Zach Calif-Boring, Buckhannon-Upshur, So.

UTIL — Joel Wise, John Marshall, Sr.

Honorable mention

Connor Bailey, Jefferson; Gabe Bates, Lincoln County; Darris Boswell, Greenbrier East; Thomas Budka, Hedgesville; Grant Cochran, Princeton; Dustin Corley, Parkersburg South; Trent Dearth, Huntington; Caden Delauter, Hedgesville; Drew Elkins, Cabell Midland; Ty Galusky, Morgantown; Chris Harbert, Bridgeport; Drew Hogue, Bridgeport; Alex Holbert, Parkersburg; Grant Landis, Hampshire; Wes Landis, Hampshire; Justin Legg, Huntington; Logan Link, Washington; JD Love, Bridgeport; Austin Mann, Bridgeport; Jacob Miller, Musselman; Cameron Moore, Washington; Ty Nelson, Oak Hill; Grant Stratton, Spring Valley; Cory Sweeney, Cabell Midland; Caleb Thomas, Greenbrier East; Cooper Vaught, Woodrow Wilson; Frank Why, Bridgeport; Zane Wolfe, Oak Hill

