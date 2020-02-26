Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High near 50F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers in the evening. Overcast late. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%.