HURRICANE — Believe in cake.
That’s a slogan many people can get behind. And it happens to be the motto of The Bakerie in Hurricane.
It’s a play on a famous Audrey Hepburn quote about her beliefs…in the color pink, in happy girls being the prettiest girls, in tomorrow being another day.
Vickie Smarr, owner of The Bakerie, thinks that if Hepburn were still alive today and visited her shop, she would add cake to the list of things she believed in.
Without a doubt, Hepburn would be flattered by the shop’s all-out homage to Hepburn herself.
Black-and-white photographs of the glamorous movie star adorn the Tiffany-blue walls of the shop, which is accented with diamonds, pearls, silver and glam. Songs from Hepburn’s movies often fill the shop, and the Darling Doughnuts made there allude to the famous Holly Golightly character.
“We wanted an upscale look to our bakery. We wanted to do something different from the typical country bakery,” Smarr explains.
Smarr channeled Audrey Hepburn as an inspiration for her bakery décor for several reasons.
“Audrey was a known lover of chocolate and a regular baker. Also, she represents class, kindness and happiness.”
But perhaps the most important reason that Smarr chose Audrey Hepburn is that her daughter Allison has been a big fan of the actress for years. Which is another important theme at The Bakerie: family.
Smarr, a Hurricane resident, owns and operates her bakery with her husband and now-grown daughter. It’s a family affair. As is All About Fun Inflatables, which shares the same large metal building as The Bakerie.
All About Fun has been in operation since 2007. As it hosts many events such as birthday parties, the Smarr family thought an attached bakery that created cakes and sweets for the parties just made sense as their next family venture.
“I’ve always baked for as long as I can remember. I baked with my mom as a child. She would let me bake our cakes for Sunday dinner, with help, of course,” Smarr recalls.
She continues, “For 35 years I worked in a hospital and I would bake for the hospital staff. Everything I made seemed to be a hit. Today I bake alongside Allison, and my favorite part of running The Bakerie is getting to make memories with her.”
Since opening in September 2019, Smarr and Allison have not only served private parties at All About Fun; they have also been open to the public as a full-scale bakery, offering a wide assortment of deliciousness.
For a business whose slogan is “Believe in Cake,” it makes sense that homemade cakes from Italian Cream to Texas sheet cakes abound there. As do custom-ordered cakes, cookie cakes, and cake pops and balls.
The No. 1 one seller, though, is the gourmet cupcake, which Smarr claims are “double the size of other bakeries’ cupcakes and packed full of goodies to make them so moist, you don’t want to put them down.”
Also popular with patrons are Darling Doughnuts and double stuff cookies.
“On our menu are homemade cookies, old-fashioned fudge, homemade pies with homemade crusts, and amazing bars of all types. And it wouldn’t be a West Virginia bakery if we didn’t offer pepperoni rolls,” Smarr said. “We use a lot of our family recipes passed down for over 50 years. Sometimes we combine recipes, and often we create our own.”
Smarr’s plans for the future include adding edible cookie dough to the menu as well as her own homemade ice cream line.
“Our ice cream will be made from scratch in our shop. We will not be bringing in pre-made ice cream from a factory. Our ice cream will be just like when you go to the beach and get those amazing 20-some flavors.”
Operating a growing small business can have its challenges, though. Filling several cases with homemade goodies every day can be taxing. Baking everything from scratch with a small team of bakers is a stretch at times.
Smarr admits, “I have to stay organized and focused. We bake ‘in house.’ We do not bring in prepared foods ready to sell.”
Along with the challenges, though, come the rewards.
“I really enjoy seeing people get excited about what we are baking,” Smarr enthuses. “When someone loves what we bake or when we see that smile on a little girl’s face because she loves her birthday cake…that makes all the hard work worth it.”
Maybe Smarr is right. Maybe Audrey Hepburn would say that she believed in cake, too, if she had experienced the joy it brings to satisfied customers of The Bakerie.
The Bakerie is located at 3453 Teays Valley Road, across from Valley Park. Business hours are Thursday and Friday from 12-7 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Hours are subject to change once the homemade ice cream line is launched. The Bakerie can be reached via its Facebook page.