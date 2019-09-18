When I first came to this country, some of the things that the good people of West Virginia were eating were very new to me, while others were familiar, but sometimes just a little different. I expected that, but I did think the basics would be the same.
Mostly they were, but I immediately noticed a difference in the bread. To the European palate, almost all American bread has a sweet taste that we're not used to. Even things like burger and hot dog buns seem to have it.
When it comes to food, I confess I have simple tastes. One of my favorite meals is good cheese with good bread and butter, perhaps washed down with a glass of red wine. The cheese has to be sharp, the wine smooth and, as far as the bread is concerned, to my mind, there's little to beat a quality baguette.
I know the French would agree with me. Go to any French town or village early in the morning and you'll see people patiently lining up outside their favorite bakery, called a boulangerie over there, to get their morning baguette. In many cases you'll see the same people in the same line at lunchtime or early in the evening as they wait to buy more. The French take their bread very seriously and they like it fresh.
They even have a scientific "Bread Observatory," called the Observatoire du Pain - pain is French word for bread - and according to this organization, every French person eats at least three or four whole baguettes every week. That's 320 every second of every day or in excess of 10 billion a year.
Parisians are just as much in love with the baguette as the rest of their countrymen and, to show their devotion, for the past 25 years they've been holding a competition to find the best in the city.
The competition is called Le Grand Prix de la Baguette and it is taken very seriously. Every year more than 200 bakers from around the city strive to enter it.
They get up in the early hours of the morning on the day of the competition, make their dough, bake their bread and then each of them delivers two baguettes to a panel of fifteen experts.
The panel consists of the previous year's winner - he or she can't enter again for four years - gourmet cookery journalists, experts and half a dozen lucky people chosen by ballot from a host of volunteers.
There are strict criteria for the competition. First, the entries are numbered so that those doing the judging have no idea which bakery produced them. Next, the bread can only be produced using just four ingredients. These are flour that is made from wheat, water, yeast and salt. Previously frozen dough or anything containing any sort of preservative is strictly forbidden and the finished product has to be available for sale to the public at the place where it's made.
Providing these rules are met, the next stage is to measure the bread. Each baguette must be between 21 1/2 and 25 1/2 inches long and must weigh between 8.8 and 10.5 ounces. These preliminary requirements usually eliminate half of the entries before the judges even get to see them.
The next stage in the process is the judging, and that's done using five basic criteria. The first is the appearance of the bread. It cannot be burned or too pale, but should appear lightly caramelized on the outside. It also has to have been baked properly, at the correct temperature and must smell right. The next requirement is the taste, of course. It has to have just the right flavor, and the final criteria is something the French call "la mie." That means something like "the crumb." The inside of the baguette has to be soft, but it cannot show any sign of being damp. It has to have a springy texture when pressed lightly and it has to show that it has been allowed to ferment slowly to develop the irregular shaped air bubbles that make the baguette perfect.
The judges taste, feel and smell the baguettes and, as the 2017 winner says, that's where it becomes difficult. With only four ingredients, the differences in the entries are very subtle. Last year's winner, the youngest ever at 27, was Mahmoud M'Seddi, a Frenchman with Tunisian ancestry who decided not to go to college, but to devote his life to baking instead. When asked what makes one baguette stand out from the others, he immediately said the answer was "passion."
"You could have two bakers who use exactly the same recipe," he said. "And if one person is more passionate than the other, they'll have a better result. Even if you've done exactly the same thing, it won't be the same. It's like magic."
So, what does the winner of this competition over bread get? The first thing is a big, gold decal to put in the window of his bakery and this, in turn, makes the bakery's sales climb astronomically. Next he, or she, gets to go to the Elyse Palace, the home of Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, every day with a basket full of fresh baguettes.
Macron himself is passionate about the baguette. Last year he insisted "the baguette is the envy of the whole world." He applied for, and was granted, Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage status for the bread. This means it is recognized globally as something unique in the world that should be protected and preserved.
Not all baguettes are made the traditional way, of course. There are copies of the true baguette, even in France. Cheap supermarket versions made from frozen dough in machines have affected the trade there with some 1,200 small bakeries said to have closed in one year alone. I hope this isn't a trend that continues. It's been said that man cannot live by bread alone but, as far as I'm concerned, with the true French baguette it might just be possible to try.
Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.