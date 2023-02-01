HURRICANE — “Only connect … live in fragments no longer.”
When writer E.M. Forster penned those words in his 1910 novel “Howard’s End,” he didn’t necessarily have connecting over board games in mind.
Yet at the heart of family or friends gathering together to play Monopoly, Uno, or Dungeons & Dragons is the idea of connection.
Only connect.
When Kentucky native Josh Owens started playing board games as a kid back in the 1990s, he felt that connection that comes from playing games with others. In fact, some of the people he met through game-playing became lifelong friends.
“I have played board games my entire life and love the thousands of different types of games that are out there,” Owens says. “While playing games are great, the best thing is spending time with friends and meeting new people.”
But what this soft-spoken father of two noticed was that some people love to play games but don’t have friends to play them with.
“I wanted to provide a place where people could socialize and play games together,” Owens says.
Thus, The Board Room was born.
In December 2020, The Board Room in South Charleston opened. Encouraged by its success, Owens opened a second location this past November at 270 Progress Way in Hurricane.
Situated in the shopping plaza beside Walmart, The Board Room in Hurricane is centrally located. Filled with natural light and neat as a pin, the interior lives up to its name; it’s a room full of board games.
“We offer a wide variety of games ranging from silly party games to hardcore strategy games and anything in between,” Owens notes.
Shelves and racks of curated games fill the heart of the store, which is stocked with some familiar favorites but specializes in the latest gaming trends.
Warhammer is one of those popular trends that Owens devotes an entire rack to.
“Warhammer involves collecting sets of figures, assembling and painting them, and then amassing an ‘army’ of characters with which to play the game,” Owens explains. “We stock everything you need to be able to make this your hobby.”
The entire left-hand side of the store is for folks who enjoy reading and collecting comic books as a hobby.
Owens himself enjoys comic books, with Spider Man being his all-time favorite.
“We have a large selection of graphic novels, manga, and comic books,” he says. “Comic books are still very popular today. Movies and TV shows are constantly being made based on them.”
Between the comics and the game tables sections of the store are myriad interesting items. Pop! vinyl figures, ranging from Rocky Balboa to Daisy Duck to Dude Love of WWE fame. A rack of themed T-shirts and backpacks. Arcade games (Turtles in Time, Ms. Pac-Man, Mortal Kombat, and Golden Tee) and life-size cutouts of comic book heroes.
A murder mystery game series for adults and kids called Chronicles of Crime.
Another section of the store is dedicated to Dungeons and Dragons paraphernalia.
“It used to be primarily males who would play Dungeons & Dragons and there was a certain stigma to it,” Owens says, “but now a lot of people —including women — enjoy it. Just last weekend, we had two full tables of folks playing together.”
And that is central to The Board Room’s mission. To not only offer games and game-related items for purchase, but also to offer a space for playing games.
“We have a large game library, and anyone can come in and play a board game at no charge,” Owens says.
Six long tables with eight chairs apiece take up the entire right side of the store, offering plenty of room for large and small groups to gather.
It is a place for connecting.
The Board Room in South Charleston is where one of Owens’ employees, Ethan, made connections. Ethan is a 20-something who sports a Star Wars Mandalorian shirt and backward-facing hat.
“Josh is really good about providing a welcome environment,” Ethan says. “Before I was an employee, I was a patron! I used to come in with my friends to play Pokemon and Josh made it a place we wanted to keep coming back to. It is the reason I work for him now.”
Today Ethan and others help Owens create that same welcoming environment in both the South Charleston and Hurricane stores.
Throughout the week, The Board Room hosts various game nights and card tournaments.
“We currently host Magic the Gathering and Pokemon card tournaments, and we plan to increase the number of game nights in Hurricane soon,” Owens says. “To learn about these events, folks can like and follow our Facebook page.”
Most gatherings nowadays usually are commemorated by a social media post, and that is no different at The Board Room. A large, painted wall with comic-script writing is perfect for gamers looking to snag a photo and tag The Board Room in their posts.
Refreshment is important to any social gathering. The Board Room offers chips, sodas and beer.
“We have eight craft beers on tap such as The Freefolk Moondog, Greenbrier Valley Devil Anse IPA, and Country Boy Jalapeno Smoked Porter,” Owens says. “We try to keep most of our beers local, so we have many breweries from West Virginia represented.”
The food and drink, the setting, and the games — these are important, but are not the main point of The Board Room.
“Only connect.”
Young Ethan gets it.
“The big picture is about human relationships,” he says.
Owens agrees.
“We hope that The Board Room in Hurricane will become a place that the community can visit and have camaraderie with each other.”
If you would like some camaraderie over board games, you can visit The Board Room in Hurricane on weekdays between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m., on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and on Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m. To learn about upcoming events and new games for sale at The Board Room, follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/boardroomhurricane.