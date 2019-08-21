London, Britain's capital city, attracted around 20 million foreign tourists last year. More than 10 million British people also went to see the sights, with the Tower of London, the Houses of Parliament, Big Ben, Buckingham Palace and the London Eye being among the most popular attractions.
It's an old city, founded around 2,000 years ago, and it's full of sights such as these, but one of the oldest of its attractions is usually missed by the majority of tourists.
If you do happen to see it, you'll find it's nothing much to look at; in fact, you'd probably think it was nothing more than an old, gray rock measuring less than 2 feet by 1 foot by 18 inches square. It bears no inscription and it's not studded with gold or precious stones.
It's just a rock, "Clipsham limestone" to be exact, probably quarried in the Cotswold hills, a hundred miles away from where it now sits. Despite the fact it's so unspectacular, it sits in a small crypt that's protected by a grid and a glass panel and is set into the wall of a building known as number 111 Cannon Street, less than half a mile from the Tower of London.
You may wonder why it's there and what's so special about this particular rock. The answer to those questions is that it's been a part of London's heritage from long before records exist.
The earliest written reference that confirms the stone's fame is in a document detailing a gift of land given to Canterbury Cathedral by a man called "Eadwaker at London Stone." The document is said to have been bound in a gospel given to the cathedral by Aethelstan, King of the West Saxons, who ruled the area in the 10th century.
Eadwaker's name was not unusual at the time, there was also an "Ailwin of London Stone" whose son, "Henry Fitz-Ailwin" became the first Lord Mayor of London in 1189.
Three hundred years later, in 1450, a man called Jack Cade led a revolt against the rising cost of King Henry VI's wars with France. Cade raised an army and marched on the capital. There's a legend that, on entering the city, he placed his sword on the London Stone and issued a declaration that he was now "Lord Mayor of London."
Whether this placing of the sword was a tradition or not isn't clear, but the stone was definitely used for some ceremonial purposes. The records of Worshipful Company of Spectacle Makers, for example, show that in 1671 they tried a case in which 264 pairs of spectacles were found to be "badd (sic) and deceitful," in other words useless. The sentence they passed was that the offending glasses were to be: "broken, defaced and spoyled (sic), both glass and frame, on the remaining parte of London Stone."
The stone is mentioned on at least two of the first printed maps of London that appeared five centuries ago and a French visitor to the city who was taken to see it in 1578 described it as being set in the ground in the center of what was then called Candlewick Street. His description of it says at that time it was three feet tall by two feet wide and a foot thick. Twenty years later a man named John Stow wrote that if a cart accidentally ran into it then the vehicle would be damaged and the stone unmarked.
Part of the reason for this was revealed during the next century. In 1666, a bakery in a street called Pudding Lane caught fire. The locals were unable to put the blaze out, the wind spread sparks and hot ash and the resultant Great Fire of London lasted four days, eventually destroying more than 13,000 buildings in the heart of the city. Everything around the London Stone was burned in the conflagration and the stone itself was probably only saved because it sat in the center of the street.
Soon after the fire was extinguished surveyors moved in to begin the rebuilding process. To their surprise, the builders found that the stone was in fact the top of a type of pillar that went nearly 10 feet underground.
Naturally there was a lot of speculation concerning the stone's original use. The Royal Society described it as a "kind of obelisque" and Sir Christopher Wren, who designed and rebuilt St. Paul's Cathedral, suggested it might be similar to a monument in Rome which marked the center of the city and from which distances were calculated. Others thought it might be part of the ancient Roman governor's palace or a temple that had survived from Boudicca's revolt of AD 60.
There is no proof that the stone was originally Roman, but it was certainly an old, established landmark by the 10th century and the theory favored by modern archaeologists is that it was originally at the center of a Roman administrative building.
By the middle of the 18th century London had grown, traffic was bad even in those days and the stone was a hazard sitting in the middle of the street. The decision was made to move the protruding part to the sidewalk adjacent to the nearby St. Swithin's Church while the remainder was destroyed when the Metropolitan Railroad was built in the 19th century. The stone remained where it was, despite the church being flattened by German bombs during an air raid in 1940.
It took 22 years for the bomb site to be cleared and a new building, number 111 Cannon Street, to be erected. The design for the new place included a carefully designed place for the stone and there it remains.
There are several legends about the stone. One says it was a sacrificial stone where Druids practiced while others say it was once part of a stone circle similar to Stonehenge. It's been suggested that it's the stone from which King Arthur pulled Excalibur but the most popular tale seems to be that if the stone should ever go, then London would go, too.
As I said at the beginning of this piece, millions of people visit London each year, yet very few go to view the London Stone. If you're one of those who has been to Britain and you did not get to see it then you're not alone, I've been to the Capital many times, I even worked there for a while, yet I have to admit I've never seen it. Perhaps I'll rectify that on my next trip.
Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.