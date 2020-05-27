HURRICANE — First, fill the room with laser and glow lighting. Next, add in some loud, toe-tapping music. Finally, drizzle the most important ingredient on top: foam.
That’s right, foam.
For LeeAnn Woda, a financial aid counselor in Barboursville, a party filled with lights, music, and foam were the perfect recipe for her son’s 8th birthday in February.
And that exact recipe was being served up in Hurricane at The Foam Garage.
Woda recalls: “Since my oldest son’s birthday is in February, outdoor parties are unfeasible. And almost all of the winter birthday parties for kids my son’s age take place in the same two or three venues in the Barboursville/Huntington area. We had already had parties at those venues, so we were looking for something unique. My sister saw a friend post on social media about The Foam Garage and she shared it with me. After looking at the photos and the reviews on their Facebook page, I showed the photos to my soon-to-be 8-year-old.”
Woda adds, “His facial expression was all I needed to make my decision to book the party.”
Located at 2716 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane, The Foam Garage is a party venue owned by husband and wife, Matthew and Tiffany Richards of Hurricane. Their new small business has only been open to the public since November 2019, but their garage has been the scene of many parties and events since then.
“What happens at a Foam Party is total awesomeness,” owner Tiffany Richards gushes. “We fill the ‘foam pit’ full of foam and the DJ plays age-appropriate music while laser and glow lights take over the room. Sodas and party foods like pizza, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, and jalapeno poppers are available for purchase. Kids and adults alike dance in the foam or play one of our games, like foam sword fighting with pool noodles.”
Although many of the events booked at The Foam Garage are children’s parties, Richards is adamant that the foam experience can be fun for any age.
“We’ve had 1-year-olds and youthful 80-year-olds playing in foam here,” she said.
Woda recalls both adults and kids immensely enjoying their time at her son’s party.
“Our friends and family of all ages are still talking about our son’s birthday party nearly four months later,” she attests. “The fun was nonstop from the minute the foam started until the end. The music was fun, familiar, and kid-friendly. Most of all, I think we appreciated the uniqueness of the experience. We had the biggest turnout we’ve ever had for a party; I think people were just so excited for something different.”
Richards admits that the concept of a “foam garage” was a new one for the community.
“The Main Street Spring Festival in downtown Hurricane in May 2019 was our first introduction to the local public, as well as to local officials. At that festival, we were able to demonstrate what, exactly, it is that we do. Most people had never heard of this kind of thing before. We set up our foam machine downtown, and the kids loved it.”
Across the street from the festival was the building they were preparing to make their permanent location. It had taken them two years to find it, but the Richards’ family knew that it was the perfect spot for a private party venue in Hurricane.
“Being right off Main Street in our home community was an added bonus,” Richards states. “My husband is from Hurricane originally and I moved here five years ago from Ohio.”
The foam garage concept moved with her.
The first foam garage, according to Tiffany, was founded by her father, Chip Coffin, in Marietta, Ohio. Eight years ago, Coffin was staring at his empty garage contemplating a unique way to utilize it.
“My dad had attended foam parties in the 1980s down in South Florida, and those positive memories prompted him to build his own foam machine eight years ago. The foam itself is an environmentally safe, kid- and pet-friendly, coconut-based foaming agent. Once my dad mounted the machine to the ceiling, the room was filled with the foam in no time,” Richards remembers.
Once Coffin added loud music and glow and laser lights, The Foam Garage was officially launched.
To Richards and her husband, it only made sense to bring the fun to Hurricane and the surrounding communities.
Woda and her family are thankful that they did.
“I recommend The Foam Garage for a variety of reasons,” she states. “Mr. Richards, the co-owner, was super kind and helpful as we set up and cleaned up for my son’s party. By the end of the day, he felt like a new friend.”
She continues: “I also found the price to be very reasonable and competitive, considering the amount of time and the number of party guests. I’m always concerned about limits on party guests because we tend to invite the entire class at school, but the Foam Garage was perfect for that.”
Woda adds, “And of course, I recommend The Foam Garage because it is so much fun! Don’t worry too much about decorating for your event because the kids will have too much fun to notice.”
Watching people have fun in the foam never gets old for Tiffany Richards.
“The most rewarding aspect of owning The Foam Garage is the opportunity to watch kids smile all day. People don’t know what to expect when they first come here, so watching their reactions is absolutely priceless,” she says.
Owning a new small business, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, has had its challenges for Richards as well.
“The most challenging thing has been the unknown. We are a new business in our very first year, and it’s difficult to know how things will turn out for us,” Richards admits.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions on the number of people allowed in groups, The Foam Garage is not currently able to offer parties that are open to the public. Nor do they have any festival appearances planned.
“However, we are currently offering private parties Thursdays through Sundays, from 10 a.m. to midnight,” Richards said. “In addition, we provide portable foam machines, a foam machine stand, and barricades for private rentals.”
Although COVID-19 has certainly negatively impacted business, Richards is hopeful for a bright future.
“We would love to expand The Foam Garage to other locations in West Virginia,” she enthuses.
Woda believes that The Foam Garage has the perfect recipe for making fun family memories, and she anticipates making many more there.
“We keep saying that we will never be able to top my son’s 8th birthday party at The Foam Garage. So we are already planning to have his 9th birthday party there as well.”
If you are interested in planning your next private event at The Foam Garage, contact thefoamgaragewv1@gmail.com or their Facebook page. Updates on events are posted on the Facebook page and on the website: www.thefoamgaragehurricane.com.