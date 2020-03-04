Warm. Inviting. Cozy.
These feel-good adjectives can be used to describe few places in our society today.
Yet The Grove in downtown Hurricane comprises all the feel-good adjectives in the thesaurus.
Couched on Dudding Street in a two-story building, the new small business doesn’t feel like a typical “business” at all with its relaxed, welcoming vibe. And its owners, Nikki Parlier, Liz Giertz, and Beth Kutcher, would probably refrain from even referring to the Grove as a business.
It’s a place to gather. For women, for children, for families.
Crafting stations and interactive toys attract kids on the first floor while hot coffee and soft couches invite adults to make themselves at home. Upstairs a secluded area welcomes quiet thinkers and a crafter’s studio awaits artists of all ages.
When locals gather at the Grove, they go there for a variety of reasons: spiritual renewal, mental stimulation, physical application, and/or social interaction.
As diverse are the motives for which people come to the Grove, so are the personalities of its three founders.
Beth, the high-energy, take-charge one. A seasoned counselor, her interactions with kids during story time include questions like “How do you think the mother duck felt when all five of her ducks came back?”
Nikki, the quiet, artistic soul. A jewelry artisan, her original pieces line one wall of The Grove and she works effectively to make all of the other areas of the space welcoming to clients as well.
And Liz, the tour de force and the visionary. Former active duty soldier-turned-crafter and blogger, she lights up the room with her sunny smile and engaging laughter.
To gather with these three women at The Grove is to gather with trusted friends. That is the impression that Beth, Nikki, and Liz want clients to have when they enter, and they work hard to engender that type of congenial atmosphere.
But what do clients come to the Grove for, specifically?
“They come for so many reasons!” Liz exclaims. “For playdates, Makers Space, girls’ night outs, private parties, Ladies’ Crafts, Mommy- or Daddy-and-Me crafts, family-friendly activities, Science Saturdays, Bible studies, Christian Yoga, Chat & Craft, support groups, Physical Wellness Focus Group. Prayer. Hugs.”
One must visit The Grove to understand how a small space with such a wide variety of functions works; there is room for everything that happens at The Grove. Beth, Nikki and Liz manage a variety of activities each month, converting and using their building for each and every type of gathering.
In March alone, the variety of activities The Grove offers is extensive.
“Let’s see,” Nikki begins, “in March we will have St. Patrick’s Day crafting, a spring wreath workshop, Easter Bible art journaling, and egg decorating with a hunt afterwards. And, of course, we will offer our usual activities through the month like Science Saturdays, yoga, and crafting at the Makers Space. Go to our Facebook page for dates, pricing, and more details.
“Or just drop by and see us,” she adds. “We love to show off our space.”
The busyness of The Grove doesn’t eclipse the greater purpose for which it exists. It’s a gathering place.
“Our mission statement is that we seek to inspire and strengthen women by gathering them together for a variety of spiritual, emotional, and physical growth opportunities so they are equipped to go and serve the greater community,” Beth explains.
The three founders believe that God gave them a shared vision for building a vibrant community of women in Hurricane, West Virginia. The name “The Grove” encompasses that ideal.
“The name for The Grove was inspired by the way that giant Sequoia trees grow in groups with root systems that provide support and stability for all the trees,” Nikki explains. “That is exactly what we hope to do at The Grove— connect people to God and to each other in a community that provides support, stability, and encouragement for all its members.”
Although The Grove just opened its doors in October 2019, the vision they have for their place in the community extends well into the future.
“We can’t shake the idea that The Grove will one day expand to a farmstead,” Nikki enthuses. “We’ve dreamt of a place where we can host wellness retreats and offer an even wider range of ways to grow and strengthen families from Huntington to Charleston…and maybe even beyond.”
“In the meantime,” Beth adds, “We are working to expand our network in our community, partnering with other small, local businesses. We want to bring in new people with specific gifts and talents that need to be shared with our community.”
One of the regulars at The Grove is Cindy Drake, and she calls it “a gem in the community.”
“The Grove,” Drake says, “is a precious place to sink into. Just chat, meet others, do crafting, take classes, bring your kiddos, buy jewelry, candles, books. It has become a calm retreat for me several days a week.”
Although the focus of The Grove is on women and children, men are always welcome as well. Recently, some local men have planned surprise parties for their wives at The Grove or have attended crafting workshops in order to make special gifts for the women in their lives.
Thus, many people have been gathering at the Grove lately. And it is the three founders’ dearest wish that they continue to do so.
“We have all experienced the devastating effects of living in a digital society,” Liz says. “We have become so disconnected from the people God has placed in our lives to support and encourage us, that we barely know how to talk face to face with one another. The Grove provides a place and multiple avenues for real people to come together in real life and to do real life together. That is how we will begin to rebuild the bonds that truly keep us mentally, physically, spiritually, and emotionally healthy.”
In other words, we all need a place to gather.